Walmart Xbox Black Friday Deals: How To Get Early Access To Series X Online Only Deal

The Xbox Series X is right behind the PS5 on the must-have list for holiday gifts. And, with Black Friday bargains already underway with more to come in the days ahead. Xbox deals are becoming more prominent. Xbox systems will not be getting any price drops this year, like the Switch and PlayStation 5.

The reason is that there is no rationale for Microsoft or retailers to offer incentives when demand is sky-high and inventory is low due to persistent supply chain difficulties. They are trying to sell as many units as they can. Both the basic Xbox Series X and the Halo Collectors Edition are impacted by this.

Walmart Xbox Black Friday Deals: How to buy Xbox series X from Walmart online

The Xbox Series S, which is a step down from the Xbox 360, is more common and doesn't sell out as rapidly. At $300, it's a good pick for anyone who wants to ease into the current state of "next-gen" gaming. Meanwhile, there will be lots of offers for games on all major platforms, which is where you'll find quality Black Friday savings on Xbox titles this year. Microsoft's own sale begins on Friday, November 19, and Walmart's Xbox offers are to begin on Monday, November 22. Starting November 19, these Microsoft Game Studios titles will be on sale for up to a 75% discount. Note that these games are already available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Gears 5

Gears Tactics Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Rare Replay

Psychonauts 2

Sea of Thieves

Forza Horizon 4

Walmart has confirmed that PS5 and Xbox inventories will be on sale next week. Walmart's Black Friday sale starts on Monday, November 22 at 7 pm ET, with Walmart Plus members getting 4 hours early access, which is $13 a month or $98 a year, with a 15-day free trial right now. The site states that supply is limited and will be accessible "online-only," which implies that if you're not a subscriber, you're likely to lose out on the stock.

$35 Xbox game deals

When compared to the regular Walmart pricing, you can save up to $25

Guardians of the Galaxy

Far Cry 6

$25 Xbox game deals

When compared to the regular Walmart pricing, you can save up to $35

Mass Effect Trilogy

Back 4 Blood

$20 Xbox game deals

When compared to the regular Walmart pricing, you can save up to $30

Resident Evil Village

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Image: AP / PIXABAY - Representative Image