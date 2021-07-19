Warframe New War Gameplay Trailer Out: Here's More About The Upcoming Warframe Update

Warframe managed to attract a strong group of players after it was made free to play. The makers have been working on releasing a new expansion for the game. It is called Warframe New War and a 30-minute gameplay trailer for this Warframe update was released during TennoCon 2021. This has certainly got the gaming community excited and curious to know more about this update. So here is all the information about Warframe’s New War expansion and its trailer. Read more to know about the upcoming Warframe update.

Warframe New War Trailer released

Digital Extremes recently took to their Twitch page to share the 30-minute gameplay trailer for their new update. This was also to celebrate the TennoCon 2021 which went live on July 17. Along with new information on Warframe New War, the makers also announced the game to have the crossplay and cross-save feature in the game. This was one of the most awaited features and it allows the players to save their character progression even when switching between platforms. The chief operating officer at Digital Extremes, Sheldon Carter also spoke about the update during this event. He said that the Warframe community is incredibly important to them and opening up cross-play, and cross-save is just one of many more efforts they are willing to take on to bring more players together, including extending Warframe’s fast, fluid, action combat experience to other global gaming platforms.

This update is extremely important for the developers because it will dictate Warframe’s cinematic storyline and bring in new changes like The Second Dream cinematic quest. Initially, it was slated to be released in 2021, but the makers have not revealed any official information about the release date for this update. Apart from this, a number of speculation and leaks suggest the game could be released for a new platform. Rumours claim that a new mobile version of the game could be released with crossplay and cross-save features. Some latest additions made to the game include Warframe’s last update, Sisters Of Parvos. It went live last month and had managed to bring in a new enemy type and added a new water-based frame to play with.