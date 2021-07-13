Warframe The New War Expansion Gameplay To Be Revealed At TennoCon 2021

Warframe The New War has been a trending topic amongst the gaming community for a long time now. So the makers have released some information about their upcoming Warframe update. They have confirmed the new expansion, The New War, which is to be launched along with an interactive preview at the TennoCon 2021. This event is slated to be released on July 17 and this has certainly got the entire gaming community excited. To help out the readers here is some more information about Warframe The New War expansion. Read more

Warframe The New War confirmed: See the teaser here

Digital Extremes has now announced an interactive preview of their new expansion at the TennoCon 2021. Till then they have released a brand new Warframe The New War Trailer. The trailer gives the viewers a glimpse of what can be expected from this new expansion. A new gameplay trailer is also planned to be streamed live on TennoCon 2021 at 10 pm BST (5 pm ET). Apart from this, the makers have also managed to keep rewards for some players who will be watching the game. Viewers who have watched the TennoCon stream on Twitch for 30 consecutive minutes will be eligible to redeem the Vastilok Gunblade. The players need to log into the game with the same id used on Twitch. Another reward the players can claim includes the gilded trickster Loki Prime. This is only for the players who have seen the separate TennoLive stream.

PCGamesN recently released Rebecca Ford, the live operations and community director at Digital Extremes’ words that were released in a press release. She said that the company has spent a lot of time talking about The New War on dev streams and at past TennoCons. They have shown cinematics, added in-game messages and other features of this expansion with the Warframe The New War teaser that has been launched. She also said that Digital Extremes is so excited to finally provide some answers and give everyone a small piece of information about what’s to come with The New War. No other information has been released by the makers yet. Keep an eye out for any updates released on Warframe’s social media.