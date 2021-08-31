WarioWare: Get It Together Release Set For September 16; Check Price, Gameplay And More

Nintendo has been working on releasing a new range of games for their Switch console. They recently announced the release of WarioWare: Get It Together and released an overview trailer of the game. Nintendo recently confirmed that the WarioWare: Get It Together Release Date in India has been fixed as September 16, and the pre-orders for the game are already live on Mcube Games. The community has picked this up, and they are curious to learn more about the minigame compilation’s gameplay and key details. Here is all the information released on the internet about WarioWare: Get It Together Release Date in India, pricing and availability. Read more.

WarioWare: Get It Together Nintendo Switch version release announced

Nintendo has first announced the release of this game during their E3 Direct showcase. The previous generation of the title, WarioWare: Gold was released in 2018 on the Nintendo 3DS thus it was shocking to see this game getting upgraded for Nintendo Switch. This new WarioWare: Get It Together is basically a collection of mini-games that have some connection with Nintendo’s well-known game titles including Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem. According to the listing on Nintendo’s official online store, WarioWare: Get It Together India Price is Rs. 3,999. The game offers its players options to experience playing as Wario in different game modes. The game also features a co-op mode and an online mode called Wario Cup.

More about WarioWare: Get It Together

The gamers can now try out the demo version of WarioWare: Get It Together on the Nintendo eShop. This demo version brings in a limited selection of microgames to play currently. Seeing Nintendo fix the release date of this game in India along with the global release shows how important the Indian gaming community has become for the Japanese game developers. They have managed to create a strong following in the Indian gaming community with the release of their popular game titles like Animal Crossing, Super Mario and many more. Apart from the game, the developers have also managed to gain a strong following for their portable gaming consoles like their DS and Switch. No other information has been released about the Japanese game developers in recent times.

IMAGE: @Nintendeal/ Twitter