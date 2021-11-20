Warner Bros. officially announces Multiversus with cross-play support, iconic characters

Warner Bros. has announced its smash-style fighting video game called Multiversus. The game will be free-to-play across a variety of platforms and will be released in 2022. The game will feature iconic, popular characters from shows such as Scooby-Doo, Loony Tunes, Adventure Time and more. In the game, players will fight in a 2 vs. 2 style combat. Before the official announcement, a lot of speculations about the game turned up on the internet.

The video game will be released on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows (PC). For gamers delight, the video game will come with full crossplay support, implying that owners of all the consoles and PCs will be able to play together. Those who are interested in trying out the game can register on the official website - https://www.multiversus.com/en-gb. Unfortunately, we tried to register for the game and found out that India is not one of the supported regions for the playtests.

Playable characters in Warner Bros. Multiversus

Superman (voice by George Newbern)

Batman (voice by Kevin Conroy)

Harley Quinn (voice by Tara Strong)

Wonder Woman (voice by Abby Trott)

Shaggy from Scooby-Doo (voice by Matthew Lillard)

Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes (voice by Erica Bauza)

Arya Stark from Game of Thrones (voice by Maisie Williams)

Tom and Jerry (voice by Erica Bauza)

Jake the Dog and Fin the Human from Adventure Time (voice by John DiMaggio and Jeremy Shada)

Steven Universe and Garnet (voice by Daniel DiVenere and Estelle)

An original creature called Reindog (voice by Andrew Frankel)

Multiversus will feature combined attacks in combats

As mentioned in the official press release, moves from different players in the game will be combined together. For example, Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth will be paired with Shaggy's sandwich projectile. Another example of the combined combat ability includes Arya Stark's face-swapping ability combined with Superman's laser vision in the game. As players select characters and their time, they might come across other combinations.

Since the game features popular characters, players will also expect iconic arenas for the fight to take place. The game will feature popular settings such as Batman's Batcave and Jake and Finn's Tree Fort and others. “With MultiVersus we are creating a distinct competitive game that allows us to combine a deep roster of celebrated WarnerMedia franchises for gamers to enjoy,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Game in a public statement.