Warzone Best ZRG 20mm Loadout: Combine The Agency Moderator Attachment With ZRG 20mm

The latest sniper that Treyarch added during the game’s second season is The ZRG 20mm. It presents itself as a bolt-action sniper rifle with a sluggish firing rate and high bullet velocity. It has high vehicle damage and kills in one shot the head, shoulders, torso, and stomach. So is the ZRG 20mm good enough? What is the best loadout for this sniper? Continue reading to know more about this new addition in COD: Warzone.

Warzone Best ZRG 20mm Loadout

Loadout - 1 Agency Moderator - Can be unlocked when you get to level 46 43.9" Combat Recon - Can be unlocked when you get to 30 Bruiser Grip - Can be unlocked when you get to 33 5 Rnd Magazine - Can be unlocked when you get to 8 Serpent Wrap - Can be unlocked when you get to 44

Loadout - 2 Agency Moderator 43.9” Combat Recon 5 Rnd Serpent Wrap Royal & Kross 4x

Best Items to use with the ZRG 20mm loadout Perk 1: Cold-Blooded (Unlocks at level 29) Perk 2: Overkill (Unlocks at level 38) Perk 3: Tracker (Unlocks at level 51) Secondary: FFAR 1 (Unlocks at level 40) Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor (Unlocks at level 30) Lethal: Claymore (Unlocks at level 1)



Other Weapon Changes in Season 2 Reloaded

ASSAULT RIFLES Krig 6 Improved visibility while firing in ADS. Complete tuning pass on weapon accuracy, weapon movement, and visual clarity while firing with any Optic attachment. Addressed instances of the weapon feeling “floaty” when firing for a prolonged amount of time. FFAR 1 Increased ballistic speed by 12.8%. Groza Increased maximum damage range by 40%. Attachments Complete tuning pass on Muzzle and Underbarrel attachments that affect Recoil on assault rifles.

Submachine Guns Milano 821 Increased mid-range damage by 10%. Increased mid-range damage range by 33%. Increased sprint out speed by 14.2%. Increased raise speed by 11%. Slightly increased ADS-in speed. KSP 45 Increased ballistic speed by 32.5%. Reduced burst delay by 20%. AK-74u Reduced accuracy with prolonged firing. Reduced muzzle velocity by 23.4%. LC10 Reduced max damage range by 41%. Slightly reduced mid-range damage. MAC-10 Modified bullet pattern to add slightly more horizontal trajectories. ATTACHMENTS Complete tuning pass on Muzzle and Underbarrel attachments that affect Recoil on SMGs.



Image Source: Activision