Warzone MOAB Battle Pass: What To Expect, Price And Release Date

Battle Passes have become a crucial part of multiplayer games now. Players want to progress through the tiers of the battle pass of the game to get lots of rewards. Warzone is one of those games where players really grind to get ahead in the battle pass. Warzone now comes plans to come up with a new Mother of All Bundles Battles Pass, also know as Warzone MOAB Battle Pass. The players want to learn more about the Warzone MOAB Battle Pass.

MOAB Bundle Warzone

The MOAB Bundle Warzone is assumed to be the biggest bundle in Warzone history. The estimated price for the MOAB battle pass is 10,000 CP or $100 which is a staggering amount. No one has seen such an expensive battle pass and the players believe that the Warzone has something big in store for them. No official information has been released about what the MOAB battle pass may include, but the players have made their assumptions. Check out what could COD include in the MOAB battle pass below:

The first theory is that the Call of Duty store has been flooded with assets from their newest instalment, Black Ops Cold War. To balance the amount of assets between both franchises players believe that the MOAB battle pass will include all the cosmetics from all the battle passes from the past six seasons of Modern Warfare.

One other assumption for the MOAB battle pass is that players believe that this could be the arrival of a remake or remaster of the classic Modern Warfare 3 game. This game included a secret killstreak called MOAB, which could only be used by getting an unbelievable 25 kills in a row. This assumption is very believable as the battle pass costs as much as a new game would and the tenth anniversary of Modern Warfare 3 is just around the corner.

When is the MOAB bundle coming out?

Many players have been wondering when is the MOAB bundle coming out, but apart from the name and price of the bundle, no official information has been shared by the developers. Players believe that this new bundle could come anytime in the months to come. Many players also believe that such a big announcement would be made on a massive Livestream and there’s no better venue than E3 to reveal more information about the Mother of All Bundles. Players will just have to wait and watch what Call of Duty has got in store for them.

IMAGE: CALLOFDUTY TWITTER