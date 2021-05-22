Warzone Nakatomi Plaza Vault Key: Here's How To Get This Vault Key In The Game

Warzone has been a popular release that is one of the most played games in the community. The marks constantly keep adding new updates to their game that is certainly a great attraction point for the players. The game always has a couple of vaults and their key cards to find in the game. Currently, the players are trying to find more information related to the Nakatomi Plaza Warzone vault key. To help the players, here is some information that can get them to this Nakatomi Plaza Warzone vault key.

Warzone Nakatomi Plaza Vault Key

There are a total of 3 different Warzone vault keys in the game. All of them have some relation with the Nakatomi Plaza. But the main Warzone vault key that is going to be found in Nakatomi Plaza is the second one. The players need to enter the Nakatomi Plaza using the helicopter. Doing this will automatically kickstart an in-game mission. Keep in mind that the game has already installed multiple C4 explosives on the rooftop. The players first need to disarm these explosives first. Do not waste your time on disarming all of these explosives, just be the one who will disarm the last one. Doing this will give you access to Warzone Vault Key card 2.

Apart from this, there is another hidden vault that can be located on floor 31 of Nakatomi Plaza. The players need to reach there using an elevator shaft that can be found in the middle of the tower. They can take help by using their zipline to reach floor 30. From this floor, it is important to take the stairs, or else the game will not detect you reaching up on the 31st floor. Apart from this, the makers have also added a new game mode for the players. This new game mode makes the players search and eliminate opponents in the game, collect contracts, and also makes the players find dog tags.

Collecting these dog tags is important that the players will be given points and they need to climb up a ladder and get specific rewards including perks and abilities like the personal respawn token. To find the Warzone Power Grab mode, the players need to hold up a flag in the final circle to call in a helicopter. They can also win by killing all opposing operators. This mode might just be a bit faster then the Battle Royale mode because of no load-outs or gulags.

