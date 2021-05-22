Warzone Power Grab: Rewards, Tips And More Information About The New Game Mode

Warzone has become a global phenomenon with millions of players from all over the globe trying to get their first win in the game. The makers have also been keeping these players engrossed with the new updates that have been introduced into the game. Warzone new mode, Power Grab has been released and the players are curious to know more about it. To help them, here is some information that can help them know more about Warzone Power Grab mode. Read more

Warzone Power Grab game mode

Eliminate enemy Operators and collect their Dog Tags for devastating rewards in this fast-paced, explosive limited-time mode. 💥⏱️



Read for strategies and tips to ensure you come out standing as the ultimate action hero.https://t.co/3Zpkf973Kk pic.twitter.com/cxFdBfyAJk — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 20, 2021

This new game mode makes the players search and eliminate opponents in the game, collect contracts, and also makes the players find dog tags. Collecting these dog tags is important that the players will be given points and they need to climb up a ladder and get specific rewards including perks and abilities like the personal respawn token. To find the Warzone Power Grab mode, the players need to hold up a flag in the final circle to call in a helicopter. They can also win by killing all opposing operators.

This mode might just be a bit faster than the Battle Royale mode because of no load-outs or gulags. Apart from this, the makers have also made a number of other changes to their game. The suppressors no longer have the ability to alter bullet velocity, and will also have increased ADS speed and spirit-to-fire speed. Apart from this, makers have also managed to come up with a number of different changes to the game. Here is some more information about Warzone new game mode.

There are major changes afoot as the ‘80s Action Heroes event brings a fresh update to Verdansk, including new temporary Points of Interest like Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard, an updated ground item pool featuring heavy-hitting weapons like the new Combat Bow, and the new Power Grab limited-time mode. - Description of the game mode on its website

Tips to play Warzone Power Grab

Take cover: Keep yourself in cover and take fights wisely

Share your rewards: make sure that your entire squad has rewards and perks

Respawn coming up: Use the respawn token wisely.

Get the stragglers: Kill any player moving around alone with the help of your team

Save it for the end: Use the most powerful rewards for the end

Warzone Power Grab rewards

1: UAV

2: Heavy Weapon Crate

3: Respawn Token

4: Cluster Strike

5: Armor Satchel

6: Advanced Gas Mask

7: Precision Airstrike

8: Specialist Bonus

9: Advanced UAV

