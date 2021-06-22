Warzone Satellite Locations: Here's Where To Find Satellites And Uplink Stations

Warzone has introduced new and exciting tasks through the new update. Apart from adding new weapons, a refreshed version of Verdansk, new character, the game has also introduced a new set of challenges. One of the challenges is called the Warzone Groundfall Event. In this event, the users not only need to locate satellites and uplink stations all over the refreshed Verdansk, but they also need to crash on a satellite into the ground through one of these uplink stations. Many users wish to learn more about Warzone Satellite Locations and Satellite Uplink Locations.

Warzone Satellite Locations and Satellite Uplink Locations

Satellites and Uplink stations have been added to the game in the latest Warzone update. Through these uplink stations, players can crash a satellite on the map. This will provide them with incredible rewards such as killstreaks and more. The players can figure out the Warzone Satellite locations easily as they start crashing down onto the map as soon as the players enter the game. The players can either follow the air trail of these satellites to locate them or head over to Krovnik Farmland or Gora Bridge as these locations almost always have crashed satellites.

By heading towards these locations, the players can interact with the satellite and claim a reward. They can also perform the Groundfall event tasks such as eliminating enemies near the satellite or collecting rewards from 3 satellites. But, one of these tasks needs the players to crash a satellite on Verdansk and for that, they will have to find an Uplink Station. The players can get an Armored Cargo Truck as well as a Loadout Drop, and HARP UAV at the Uplink Station. It is tricky to find an Uplink station as they spawn randomly on the map. They have a fixed location as to where the spawn will take place, but the player can't be sure if the Uplink Station will spawn in that specific location during the match. When the player is near an Uplink station they will see an orange icon on their screen and it will ask them to secure that location. Check out the POIs where Uplink Stations usually spawn below:

2 Near the Summit

2 Near the Salt Mine

1 Near the Military Base

1 Near the Stadium

1 Near Downtown

1 Near Farmland

1 Near the Port

1 Near the Airport

1 Near the Train Station

1 Near the Hills

1 Near Storage Town

1 Near the Superstore

IMAGE: ACTIVISION TWITTER