Warzone Season 3 Update Time, Patch Notes And All The Changes Made To The Game

Warzone has become one of the most successful games that have been released by the Call Of Duty gaming franchise. The makers constantly keep updating their game that avoids the players getting bored of the same content available. Currently the game, Season 2 is about to end which means Season 3 is coming soon. Since then the players have been trying to find some information about Warzone Season 3 time. So we have gathered some information about Warzone Season 3 right here.
A #Warzone update is going live now!
Includes changes/fixes to RC-XD, weapon perks, sniper glint, attachments, and more.
The Season Two Reloaded notes have been updated
Warzone Season 3 has been confirmed to start on April 22. The makers will release the update on April 21 at 9 p.m. PT and on April 22 at 12 a.m. ET. This will allow the users to load the update before it has been launched. Some players have even found out about the changes made to the nuke event because of the new season launch. This will also bring in some changes to the popular map called Verdansk along with Season 3. Apart from this, there are also a number of different changes that have been made to the game. We have managed to list all these changes including the Sykov nerf and more by uploading the recent patch notes released on Raven Software’s official website.
We've corrected a mistake in the original notes.
The change applies when pairing the Sorokin 140mm Auto and the Akimbo attachment - not the 80 Round Drums.
Sorry for the confusion!