Warzone Season 3 Update Time, Patch Notes And All The Changes Made To The Game

Warzone has become one of the most successful games that have been released by the Call Of Duty gaming franchise. The makers constantly keep updating their game that avoids the players getting bored of the same content available. Currently the game, Season 2 is about to end which means Season 3 is coming soon. Since then the players have been trying to find some information about Warzone Season 3 time. So we have gathered some information about Warzone Season 3 right here.

Warzone season 3 Time

ðŸ› ï¸ A #Warzone update is going live now!



Includes changes/fixes to RC-XD, weapon perks, sniper glint, attachments, and more.



The Season Two Reloaded notes have been updated (see **April 19th): https://t.co/bUrqXx9ELU pic.twitter.com/MCFkA3TOge — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 19, 2021

Warzone Season 3 has been confirmed to start on April 22. The makers will release the update on April 21 at 9 p.m. PT and on April 22 at 12 a.m. ET. This will allow the users to load the update before it has been launched. Some players have even found out about the changes made to the nuke event because of the new season launch. This will also bring in some changes to the popular map called Verdansk along with Season 3. Apart from this, there are also a number of different changes that have been made to the game. We have managed to list all these changes including the Sykov nerf and more by uploading the recent patch notes released on Raven Software’s official website.

â—ï¸ We've corrected a mistake in the original notes.



The change applies when pairing the Sorokin 140mm Auto and the ð€ð¤ð¢ð¦ð›ð¨* ðšð­ð­ðšðœð¡ð¦ðžð§ð­ - not the 80 Round Drums.



Sorry for the confusion! pic.twitter.com/i6fU2QE3Mu — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 19, 2021

All this information has been taken from Raven Software's official website

Warzone Season 3 Patch Notes

General

The RC-XD has been removed from Buy Stations and is now only available via Containment Monitors.

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to equip Armor Plates after activating certain Killstreaks or Field Upgrades.

The Containment Protocol missiles will no longer land in the Play Area.

The Containment Protocol missiles have had their sound effects volume reduced.

Fixed a bug causing Loadout Drops to block movement and projectiles after the crate collapses.

King Slayer Trios - The Gas Circle will no longer move completely outside of the Play Area.

Blueprints

The Swatt Master Blueprint now correctly displays the Electric Dismemberment icon.

Attachments

Fixed a bug with the Modern Warfare Sniper Scope and Variable Zoom Scope where they were not displaying glint.

Fixed a bug with Modern Warfare weapon perks where they were not having their intended effects.

Fixed a bug with the Bullseye Reticle where it would sometimes cause frame rate issues or the disappearance of UI elements.

Sorokin 140mm Auto (Sykov)

Hip spread increased

Akimbo (Sykov)

Movement speed reduced by 5%

80 Round Drums (Sykov)

Movement speed reduced by 5%

ADS movement speed reduced by 7%

When equipping the Sykov with the Sorokin 140mm Auto and the Akimbo* attachment, damage is reduced by 25% and capped at a minimum of 19. (edited)

Promo Image Source: Raven Software Twitter