Warzone Season 4 Gun Changes: New Weapons, Buffs And Nerfs, And More

Warzone, the battle royal entry of Call of Duty has become an extremely competitive online multiplayer game. Players that are new are getting bombarded by the veterans. The difference between a professional and an amateur is extremely high, this makes a player thinks twice while joining a new game too late. Players should get well versed with the weapon schemes to get better at their game. New weapons and whole range weapon changes have taken place in the 4th Season of Warzone.

Warzone Season 4 Gun Changes

Warzone Season 4 has made the game go through massive changes. Apart from new maps, game modes, cosmetics, weapons have gone through a series of buffs and nerfs too. New weapons have been added to the game, MG 82, C58, Nail Submachine Gun, Baseball Bat, OTs 9 Submachine Gun, and a Mace. The developers have made a series of Warzone Season 4 Gun changes to the Assault Rifle Golf, Submachine Gun Alpha Modern Warfare, and more. All the new weapons, how to unlock them, and the weapon buffs and nerfs have been outlined in the Warzone Season 4 patch notes. Check out the gun changes in Warzone Season 4 patch notes:

MG 82: Light Machine Gun (Launch Week)

Obtain the MG 82 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 15 of the Season Four Battle Pass.

C58: Assault Rifle (Launch Week)

Obtain the C58 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 31 of the Season Four Battle Pass.

Nail Gun: Submachine Gun (Launch Week)

Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

Baseball Bat: Melee (Launch Week)

Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

OTs 9: Submachine Gun (In-Season)

Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

Mace: Melee (In-Season)

Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store

CR-56 AMAX (MW)

Upper Torso Damage multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1

Groza (BOCW)

Minimum Damage increased from 18 to 23

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.2

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

Maximum Damage range decreased by 12%

Assault Rifle Golf (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.5

Upper Torso damage multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2

XM4 (BOCW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.5

AMP63 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage increased from 30 to 33

Second Damage range increased by 14.3%

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

Extremities Damage Multipliers increased from .9 to 1

Head Damage Multiplier decreased from 1.4 to 1.3

Ballistic Knife (BOCW)

Projectile Velocity increased by 25%

Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.3

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.23

Move Speed increased by 1.3%

Streetsweeper (BOCW)

Maximum Damage range decreased by 24%

Second Damage range decreased by 18%

Third Damage range decreased by 7%

Move Speed decreased by 1%

Sniper Rifle Charlie (BOCW)

Bullet Velocity increased by 7.7%

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.25

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.15

Swiss K31 (BOCW)

Base Optic functionality improved

Base Reticle updated

Submachine Gun Alpha Modern Warfare

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

Maximum Damage range increased by 10%

Bullfrog (BOCW)

Ironsights ADS position adjusted

These changes should allow for better ADS visibility without optics.

KSP 45 (BOCW)

Maximum damage range increased by 16.6%

Extremities multipliers increased from .9 to 1

Milano 821 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage increased from 34 to 36

Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 30

Maximum Damage range increased by 23%

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

Extremities Damage Multipliers increased from .9 to 1

Submachine Gun Echo (MW)

Maximum Damage increased from 34 to 35

Extremities Damage Multipliers increased from .9 to 1

DMR 14 (BOCW)

Recoil magnitude decreased

