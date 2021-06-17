Warzone Season 4 Patch Notes: Know About The Warzone Season 4 Update Size And Changes

COD Warzone Season 4 has arrived and every player is updating their game to the latest version at the moment. The COD Warzone Season 4 includes five new Multiplayer Maps, five new Weapons, new Points of Interest in Verdansk, and new quests in Outbreak. There is a lot more substance in cosmetics for the players to check out too. Many players wish to learn Warzone Season 4 Update Size and the Warzone Season 4 patch notes.

Warzone Season 4 Update Size

This a whole new season that is coming to Warzone and naturally the update size is going to be huge. The update size differs for each platform, some might have it bigger whereas some might have it smaller. COD Season 4 update is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Check out the update sizes for Warzone Season 4 below:

PS5: 11 GB

PS4: 11 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 11.2 GB

Xbox One: 11.2 GB

PC: 12.3 GB

Warzone Season 4 Patch Notes

PLAYLIST

Adding:

Verdansk - BR - Resurgence Mini Trios

Verdansk - Plunder - Quads

Removing:

Verdansk - Plunder - Blood Money Quads

Rebirth Island - Resurgence Duos

Keeping:

Rebirth Island - Resurgence Quads

EVENT

Ground Fall, a Limited-Time Event

Find and secure the new Sat-Link stations to triangulate the location of a falling satellite in Verdansk. Loot the fallen satellites to score exclusive loot and cash rewards during the game. The objectives for this event will reward you with items such as Emblems, Calling Cards, a Satellite Weapon Charm, as well as some XP. Complete all three Challenges from either Cold War or Warzone, and you’ll receive an Epic Secondary Weapon Blueprint.

MODE

Verdansk Resurgence Mini

A bite-sized FPS survival experience. In addition to the standard Rebirth Island Resurgence rules — no Gulag, extreme clarity on enemy positions upon elimination of a squad member, a Resurgence timer, and special Supply Boxes — this new playlist features lobby sizes of up to 45 Operators, depending on the squad size. The first circle is “skipped”, games are shorter in length on average, and there is higher tier loot compared to traditional BR.

BATTLE PASS

Players can now spend COD Points to gift Black Ops Cold War content to friends including the Battle Pass and Store Bundles via the Call of Duty Companion App and website. *Two-factor authentication is required.

100 Tiers of brand-new BOCW content including new Operator Skins, Weapons, Blueprints, Wrist Accessories, Weapon Charms, COD Points, and more:

Tier 0

New Operator Jackal

Tier 5

"Monochrome" Legendary AK-47 Blueprint

Tier 21

"Regal Scepter" Legendary Type 63 Blueprint

Tier 40

“Night Kit” Song Operator Skin

Tier 42

"Serpent Idol" Legendary Bullfrog Blueprint

Tier 50

“Boarding Party” Adler Operator Skin

Tier 55

"Ancient Scarab" Legendary KSP 45 Blueprint

Tier 76

"Regal Sword" Legendary Mac-10 Blueprint

Tier 81

"Penumbra Carbon" Legendary AK-74u Blueprint

Tier 85

"Ancient Spear" Legendary Sniper Rifle Charlie Blueprint

Tier 89

"Punk Rock" Legendary Hauer 77 Blueprint

Tier 90

“Lioness” Zeyna Operator Skin

Tier 95

“High Stakes” Ultra-Rarity MG 82 Blueprint

Tier 100

“Iridescent” Reactive Jackal Operator Skin

“Forgotten Oasis” Legendary C58 Blueprint

“Takeoff” Dirt Bike Vehicle Skin

Season Four Emblem

MAP

Red Doors have appeared in Verdansk

Downtown Tower is now under new management

New Gulag: Hijacked

This plywood re-creation of the yacht’s central area will replace the current “Standoff Gulag”.

New Satellite Crash POIs added:

Krovnik Farmland

Right in the middle of some poor farmer’s crops is one crashed satellite, its fuselage split into multiple parts amid the field.

Bloc 18

Closer to the once-sleepy village near the Salt Mines lies another downed satellite. Its location leaves it open to Operators parachuting down from the Radar Array.

Bloc 16

Deep within the Gora riverbed near the Airport Control Tower, a more intact satellite sits ready to be explored.

Gora Bridge

Spanning the Gora River between Downtown Fire Station 12 and the Promenade Fairgrounds, this bridge saw a direct impact from the downed satellite, taking a chunk out of its brickwork.

GENERAL

Added 120hz support for PS5

Requires HDMI 2.1

Downed Players who disconnect now provide kill credit and drop loot. This includes Players who disconnect during a Finishing Move.

Progression Challenges – Font size for Challenges and their descriptions has been increased.

Addition of 8 new LGBTQIA+ Pride flag Calling Cards.

Awarded to all Players for free! These cards will automatically show up in your Barracks.

GAMEPLAY

New Vehicle: Dirt Bike

Terror on two wheels arrives in Warzone. Ramp up your off-road antics with this extremely maneuverable scrambler, scattered across Verdansk and ready to use at the start of a match.

Speed - Faster than all vehicles, including the ATV.

Handling - Drifts at high speeds. Offers finer control at lower speeds. Mastery is key.

Durability - Low; same health as the ATV.

Capacity - Two Operators: one driver and one passenger. Next to no room to “stack” Operators atop it, such as with the two-passenger ATV.

Trophy System Placement - Must stand atop the bike to place a Trophy System; can fit one on the saddle or on front/rear fenders.

Loot that spawns across Verdansk has been adjusted as follows…

The C58 (BOCW) and MG 82 (BOCW) can be found in the loot pool

Combat Bow Killstreak has been added to the loot pool

Self-Revive spawn rate has been reduced

1911 (BOCW) starter Handgun now requires three hits to gain bonus Finisher damage instead of two.

This change will increase the number of melee hits needed for this Weapon to down an enemy at 200hp by 1.

Snapshot Grenade

Reveal duration increased from 1.25 to 2 seconds.

Hit enemies are now also revealed to your squad.

Custom Mods

Custom Mods have been enabled for BOCW Weapons. This will allow you to name and save up to five custom Weapon builds as Blueprints.

BUG FIXES

Fixed some instances of Dev Error 5573 related to using the CARV.2 (BOCW).

Updating Challenges that referred to the Quarry to correctly indicate the Salt Mine.

Fixed an issue where a Player’s downed movement speed would remain at a slowed state after being partially revived by a teammate.

Fixed issue with the Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW) causing some Operators to have their heads disappear when using tactical equipment.

Fixed an issue where the "Gas closing in" voiceover was playing on infill for Resurgence Trios playlists.

Fixed an issue where Scavenger Contracts would sometimes spawn inside the bridge near Stadium.

Fixed an issue where Plunder Contracts were not properly showing Contract instructions and rewards.

Fixed an issue where muzzles on the FARA 83 (BOCW) Weapon icon were misaligned.

Fixed an issue where Players could survive a Finishing Move if they had just started using an ascender.

Fixed an issue where pings on enemies would disappear and no audio would play.

Fixed an issue with the lighting during the infiltration sequence of Rebirth Island.

Fixed an issue in the corners of one of the buildings in Rebirth Island that caused a sun glare effect when GPUs run at high temperatures.

Fixed several missing collision map exploit issues in Rebirth Island.

