Warzone Season 4 Release Time And New Season 4 Battle Pass Details Explained

Warzone is receiving an all-new seasonal update and the players are hyped up. Warzone season 3 has been going on for a long time and it's time for the players to receive a whole new update to the game. Warzone Season 4 is just around the corner and is going to bring a plethora of substance for all the players. Many players wish to learn more about Warzone Season 4 release time.

Warzone Season 4 release time

Many players have been wondering when is Season 4 Warzone coming out. During the Summer Games Fest event, Activision revealed Season 4 for Warzone. During this event, they announced that the Season 4 update will be arriving for Warzone and Cold War on the 17th of June. After that Activision posted on their blog that Warzone Season 4 will arrive on schedule on the 17th of June at 12:00 AM ET. The COD Warzone Season 4 Update will be available at that time and the servers will suffer downtime during the update.

Battle Pass for COD Warzone Season 4

Activision has gone all out for Battle Pass for COD Warzone Season 4. In the latest Battlepass, the players will be receiving 30 new operator skins, 20 custom weapon blueprints, and 2 new weapons. The 2 new weapons are the C58 Assault Rifle and MG 82 LMG. The C58 is great at ranged combat but not the best for close-range combat. The MG 82 LMG will have high capacity and high power, it will feature a fire rate on par with the PPSh-41 and the largest starting magazine out of all the other LMGs. A new feature will be introduced in Season 4 of Warzone called Battle Pass Gifting. Through this feature, users will be to gift all 100 tiers of the Battle Pass or specific bundles to their friends in Warzone.

What is Mini Royale in Warzone?

Mini Royale in Warzone is just what it sounds like. It is a smaller and shorter version of the normal battle royale mode in the game. The users have to get in teams of 3 and battle against 75 other players instead of 150, they can also do this solo. The area that is allowed to roam in is also reduced in the game and the players will have a shorter time limit for when the game mode gets over for them. The rest of the Mini Royale game mode plays exactly like the normal battle royale mode Warzone. The in-game description for this game mode reads:

Faced pace Battle Royale in condensed areas of Verdansk

