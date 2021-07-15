Warzone Season 4 Update: Assault Rifle Bravo Reduces Fal And AK-47 Damage

Warzone has been one of the most successful games that have been released by Activision. This is mostly because of the constant updates that have been released for the players. A recent set of Warzone update was just launched that brought in a lot of information about the changes that have been made to the Assault Rifle Bravo. The players have also been searching about the Assault Rifle Bravo buffs and nerfs that have been made to the game. To help out these players here is all the information needed to know about the latest Assault Rifle Bravo buffs and nerfs in Warzone. Read more

Warzone Assault Rifle Bravo updates and changes

The players can find a total of two Warzone Assault Rifle Bravo options available in the game. But the changes that have been brought in are only for the FAL which is a Modern Warfare gun. Apart from this, Cold War AK-47 also lies under the Warzone Assault Rifle Bravo options that have seen some changes with the Warzone Season 4 update. AK-47 damage has now been reduced in general. The Fal has also seen some deduction when it comes to single hit damage. The makers have also reduced the headshot damage of the AK-47 gun that is available in the Modern Warfare version of the game. To help out the players here are all the new Buff and Nerf changes made to some specific weapons in the game.

Fal Modern Warfare

Headshot Multiplier: Reduced from 2.05 to 1.62

Upper Torso Multiplier: Reduced from 1.12 to 1.1

AK-47 Cold War

Headshot Multiplier: Reduced from 1.62 to 1.5

Upper Torso Multiplier: Reduced from 1.2 to 1

AK-47 Modern Warfare

Upper Torso Multiplier: Reduced from 1.12 to 1.1

Apart from this, Warzone has been the trending topic amongst the gamers after players started searching and used the wallhacks and aimbots in the game. A Twitter account names Anti Cheat Police Department pointed out this hack and said that Warzone was no longer a safe platform to play fair games. But the makers managed to take action against these hackers in the game and have banned them permanently. They have also taken down the videos from Youtube that were promoting these hacks and aimbots in Warzone. Apart from this, no other information has been released by the makers.