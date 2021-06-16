Warzone Season 4 Update Size To Be Around 15GB; Know Details

Call of Duty is one of the most successful tactical shooter video games. While COD Season 3 was a huge hit among fans across the world, COD Season 4 update is on its way and has received a date. As mentioned in a tweet dated June 11, 2021, COD Warzone Season 4 would be arriving on June 17. The new season will refresh the gameplay with new operators, weapons, maps and modes. This article will cover information about Warzone Season 5 update size and COD Season 4 roadmap.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Update Size

The Cold War patch will be available to download soon after the launch of the COD season 4 update on June 16 at 12:00 AM ET. The COD Warzone Season 4 update will go live at 12:00 AM ET on June 17 an as official release across all platforms. Additionally, the COD Warzone Season 4 update size could be around 12 to 15GB. Warzone Season 4 download would be available soon after the launch.

COD Season 4 Roadmap

The COD Season 4 roadmap includes the addition of a new location to Verdansk, the satellite crash site. From what it looks like in the trailer, the satellite would crash land in Verdansk, and operators would be able to explore the area and fight with other players in the area. Other than that, Seasons 3’s Nakatomi building is getting renamed to Downtown Tower. As stated earlier, the COD Season 4 update will bring along new weapons, including MG 82 LMG and C58 AR (through Season 4 Battle Pass). Another new weapon called Nail Gun will be available exclusively for Warzone and Cold Wars.

Among the other updates to the game are Verdansk Resurgence Mini and Payload mode. Players will also be able to ride the new dirt bike, which apparently is the fastest vehicle on land. There will be three new operators: Jackal, Salah and Weaver, with the latter two being available in season. There are four new prestige levels, along with a season event called Ground Fall. The new multiplayer maps included Collateral (6V6, 12V12), Hijacked (6V6), Amsterdam (2V2, 3V3) and Rush(6V6).

IMAGE: CALL OF DUTY BLOG