Warzone Season 4 Update: What Is The Cold War Roadmap Launch Time?

The release date for Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 has been set for Thursday, June 17 (June 16 in North America), with details on when the first patches will be available. The Black Ops Cold War S4 update will be available on June 15 at 9 p.m. PT, followed by the Season 4 Warzone update on June 16 at 9 p.m. PT, according to Activision. Continue reading the article to know about the roadmap and more.

Warzone Season 4 Roadmap

The same patches will be available for download in the UK on June 16 at 7 a.m. BST and June 17 at 7 a.m. BST. For those who possess the full version of Black Ops Cold War, the download size will be roughly 15.8–31.0 GB, and for those who possess the free-to-play Warzone, the download size will be roughly 11.4-14.6 GB.

Call of Duty Cold War players can look forward to a slew of new multiplayer features, including new maps and weaponry. Meanwhile, during Season 4, COD Zombies will receive a new update, which will provide fans with the next chapter in the continuing undead plot. Cold War will feature the introduction of 6vs6 Hijacked gameplay, as well as various more modes that will be available during the season. There isn't much information on Zombies mode yet, although a new map is in the works and was shown off in a recent clip, and creators Treyarch have also mentioned a prologue. Here is the entire Warzone roadmap on the official Call of Duty website.

Warzone Season 4 Roadmap Main Things to Know

The “Ground Fall” limited-time event, which kicks off Season Four, will have you searching for and securing SAT-Links in order to earn exclusive gifts for your worldwide profile in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Three new operators will be included, including one from Requiem HQ. Before the middle of the season, both NATO and the Warsaw Pact are bolstering their front lines. A familiar face will join the fray at that point.

A new character Jackal: Warsaw Pact will make its appearance during launch. Salah: NATO (In-Season) and Weaver: NATO (In-Season) will also be accessible to the players in-season.

Five new weapons: MG 82: LMG, C58: Assault Rifle, Nail Gun: Special/SMG (BOCW/WZ), OTs 9: SMG, Mace: Melee

Four multiplayer maps: Collateral (12v12) and Collateral Strike (6v6), Amsterdam (2v2 and 3v3), Hijacked (6v6) to be available during launch. Rush (6v6) will be in-season.

IMAGE: Activision