Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass Leaks: New Operators, Tec-9 Weapon And Other Details

Warzone is one of the most played Battle Royale games available online. The makers managed to pack their game with challenging missions and a new Season Pass for its players. They are currently working on releasing the Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass that brings in a new set of challenges and rewards in the game. The players have been trying to learn more about this upcoming Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass and have been searching about it online. To help them here is all the information that has been released about Call Of Duty’s Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass.

Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass details

The Battle Pass concept manages to grant the players with rewards like weapons, skins, XP and even some in-game money. The players are required to buy this battle pass to get all the rewards. Thye can even get all these rewards by finishing all the required missions and finishing all the 100 levels of the pass. A recent post on Reddit has also managed to reveal some popular Warzone leaks for their upcoming season. The post confirms that Season 5 is Japanese themed. Tec-9, a popular gun from CS: Go is being added to the weapon armoury. Some information has also confirmed the release of new Operators named Kitsune, Kingsley and Surge. Keep in mind that non of these leaks have been confirmed by the developers. So waiting in for any official announcement about the release of Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass.

More about Warzone

The popular warzone data miner, Nanikos’ post confirmed that Season 5 might bring a new region called Weather Station. It is also going to bring in a standalone summit for 6v6 multiplayer matches. The makers have not announced anything about the Warzone Season 5 release date, but speculations suggest that the new update could be released later this year. Apart from this, Warzone has currently been a talk of the community after the developers banned about half a million Warzone cheaters since the game launched in early 2020. They have currently been working on making their game completely away from such hackers. They even removed videos from Youtube that were promoting these hacking software and bots.