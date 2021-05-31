Warzone Specialist Bonus: Know All About The Specialist Bonus And How To Get It

Warzone is an extremely competitive game and the players that thrive in this game are professionals. It has added some special features and tools in the game such as Killstreaks and Perks that provide the players with an added advantage against their enemies. One of the recent ones that has been added is the Specialist Bonus. Many players wish to learn what does Specialist do in Warzone.

What does Specialist do in Warzone?

The Warzone Specialist Bonus provides the players with all of the standard perks that are available in the game. These perks help to turn the player into a formidable opponent. On top of the standard perks, the players also get weapon perks and an increase in Sprint Speed by +10. The player becomes absolutely devastating against the enemy with the Warzone Specialist bonus in their hands. The only issue here is that the Specialist Bonus works best with the Modern Warfare weapons and not the Cold War weapons. Players might not get some of the perks added to them if they are using a Cold War weapon in the game. Check out the perks that are received in the Specialist Bonus below:

Sleight of Hand

Frangible: Wounding

Heavy Hitter

FMJ

Presence of Mind

Mo’ Money

How to get Specialist in Warzone?

Having the Specialist Bonus can be the turning point for any player’s game, that’s why many have been wondering how to get Specialist in Warzone. The Specialist Bonus is wrapped up under one of the many side missions that players can try out in the game. The one that players are looking for is the Unfinished Business side mission in Nakatomi Plaza. The Unfinished Business side mission is a scavenger contract where players will have to loot supply boxes. Check out how to complete this mission and get the Specialist Bonus below:

First, the players should initiate the side mission from Nakatomi Plaza.

Then the players should look for the 3 boxes in the area and open them.

Opening all the 3 boxes will provide them with a key card.

This key card should be secured and taken to the 31st floor of Nakatomi Plaza.

Then the players should use this key card on the computer that is placed outside the vault.

Once the players are through they should look for Safety Deposit Box #1 in the Area.

After opening Safety Deposit Box #1 the players will find the Specialist Bonus

IMAGE: TREYARCH TWITTER