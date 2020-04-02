The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Warzone Wednesday Tournament Leaderboard, Prizes, And Controversy

Gaming

JoshOG and his Call of Duty squad of HusKerrs and Diegosaurs have claimed the Warzone Wednesday tournament crown along with prize money of $20k. Get details.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Warzone Wednesday tournament

Call of Duty Warzone has seen a huge success since coming out a few weeks ago with millions of fans logging into COD’s second run at the genre. Gaming influencers and some of the biggest names from across the gaming community have flocked to the battle royale.

After being done with other popular BR games, YouTube sensation KEEMSTAR came up with a weekly tournament series titled Warzone Wednesday, which features some of the biggest stars of gaming content creation.

Also Read | COD Modern Warfare Warzone New Update: Complete Patch Notes And Big Changes

$20K Warzone Wednesday tournament

JoshOG, along with his star-studded squad of HusKerrs, and Diegosaurs came out victorious in the second week of KEEMSTAR’s Warzone Wednesday tournament. They were able to score a 91–76 win over the Ninja squad which was secured in the final game of the tournament. Led by Ninja, the Ninja squad also featured King Richard and TSM Albralelie.

After a competitive battle through the open bracket, JoshOG and his team were able to top the chart after scoring a total of 221 kills. Their rivals Ninja and team had joined them in the finals after beating NoahJ456, Aydan, and TylerTeeP.

Also Read | Is 'Call Of Duty: Warzone' Free To Play? How To Download And Play The Game?

Warzone Wednesday tournament controversy

Warzone Wednesday tournament had also been plagued with some controversies which involved Vikkstar123, ProSyndicate, and Itz_WarZ getting kicked out in the semi-finals after bumping into some Warzone hackers. KEEMSTAR later took to his Twitter handle to address the matter and the issue that was faced mid-tournament. He also apologised and stated that they couldn’t reset the bracket and grant them a restart while demanding COD investigate the issue.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Crashing After Update Again; Players Complain About Miramar Map

Warzone Wednesday tournament - Leaderboard and Prizes (Top 5)

Place

 Team Total Eliminations

Prize Money
1

JoshOG, HusKerrs, and Diegosaurs

 392

$20,000

 
2

Ninja, King Richard, and TSM Albralelie

 273

3

NoahJ456, Aydan, and TylerTeeP

 267

4

Vikkstar123, ProSyndicate, and Itz_WarsZ

 260

5

Nadeshot, Cloakzy, CourageJD

 160

Also Read | How To Collect Medals In Fortnite With The Awaken Oro Challenges?

Image credits: Call of Duty

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Tablighi Jamaat
24 ATTENDEES IDENTIFIED IN MP
Israel
ISRAEL HEALTH MIN TESTS POSITIVE
COVID-19
SIINGHVI BACKS YUVRAJ, HARBHAJAN
COVID-19
PREMJI RASHID ISSUES STATEMENT
Aaditya Thackeray shares 'secret message' amid COVID-19 lockdown, netizens give thumbs up
AADITYA'S POST ON SOCIAL DISTANCING
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK