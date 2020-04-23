Warzone Wednesday Week 5 Tournament Bracket, Results, And Rewards

Continuing the COD Warzone extravaganza, KeemPark and eFuse have brought back their weekly tournament series called Warzone Wednesdays, offering $20,000 to the winner. The game has been a massive success since its launch on March 10. A number of top streamers within the gaming community and gaming influencers are seen flocking to the latest Call of Duty Warzone battle royale.

The weekly Warzone Wednesdays tournament features some of the biggest stars of gaming content creation. In last week’s tournament, NICKMERCS and FaZeSwagg came out victorious after being able to score 150 kills over Symfuhny and DougisRaw, secured in the final game of the tournament. The duo also took home a reward of $20,000 for winning the week four Warzone Wednesdays tournament. The fifth week of the tournament has recently rolled out, and here's all you need to know.

$20K Warzone Wednesday results – Week 5

A total of 16 star-studded teams went to war on April 22. From Ninja and Dr DisRespect to the duo of NICKMERCS and FaZeSwagg, this week’s Warzone Wednesday featured all the top stars that one would expect from KEEMSTAR's tournament. Content creator Bobby Poff and Dallas Empire's Tommey came out victorious in the Week 5 of KEEMSTAR’s weekly tournament. The duo was rewarded $20,000 for winning the event.

Thanks so much @KEEMSTAR for dropping in and inviting me to this tournament... can't believe this is real... and HUGE HUGE shout out to my partner @Tommey.. dude is just unreal. WEEK 5 WARZONE WEDNESDAY CHAMPS!!! https://t.co/rcNDlvVw0b — Bobby Poff 🧣 (@BobbyPoff) April 23, 2020

Warzone Wednesday tournament bracket

The team of NICKMERCS and FaZeSwagg, which was able to emerge victorious during last week’s tournament, was forced out of competition a bit too early as they dipped into the lower bracket after their match against Trainwreck and Felo.

Conversely, after a competitive battle through the open bracket, Bobby Poff and Tommey were able to fight their way to the top of the bracket to be declared the Week 5 champions. Their rivals NoahJ456 and Merk had joined them in the finals after beating Symfuhny and DougisRaw. Here's the complete bracket from the tournament:

Image credits: Challonge

Image credits: Keemstar