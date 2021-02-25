Watch Dogs Legion 1.11 Update Patch Notes: Quality Of Life Changes And Bug Fixes

The Watch Dogs Legion update 1.11 went live today. There has been no new content added to the game as of now, but it's just general quality of life bug fixes kind of an update. The update is 10GB in size and is in preparation for the upcoming online mode. The developers want to make sure they can remove as many bugs as possible before the online multiplayer version of the game goes live. There are a ton of useful changes and features added with this update. These fixes will make the game easier to play improve the player experience. Take a look below for all the Watch Dogs Legion 1.11 patch notes.

Watch Dogs Legion 1.11 Patch Notes

Global

Fixed an issue where the audio would sometimes cut off when in the Bareknuckle Arena.

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when loading into the game.

Added translations to the radio HUD menu.

Fixed an issue where the player was unable to fast forward if a drone was near the fast forward prompt.

Various crash fixes on all platforms.

Clipping issue fixes for various outfits.

Fixed a crash that could occur on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when Ray Tracing was turned on.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Photo Booth to become unavailable if saving or loading while in it.

Bikes have now learned that flying is not appropriate if they clip a curb at high speed.

Fixed an issue where some building lights would pop on and off as you walked away from them.

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering a clothing store during the “Driven to Distraction” Borough Mission. It’s Driven to Distraction, not Driven to Shopping.

Xbox

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when resuming the game from suspended mode.

Fixed an issue where the Audio Language selection would sometimes reset.

Fixed an issue where the game would not respond to a second controller, when the console was switched from one profile to another.

Fixed an issue where the audio would be muted if swapping user profiles while in the game.

PlayStation

Fixed the Speech to Text feature that was inactive on PlayStation 5.

When Will Watch Dogs Legion Have Multiplayer Option?

The Watch Dogs multiplayer game mode has been set to release on March 9, 2021. Players will have to wait for just a few weeks more before the update goes. Watch Dogs Legion is available on Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. Stay tuned for more news on gaming and tech.

