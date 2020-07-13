Watch Dogs Legion Release Date And New Features Revealed During Ubisoft Forward

The makers of Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft recently revealed the release date and have already started the pre-order of the game. This was release don Ubisoft’s live event that took place on July 12, 2020. A number of fans have been excited to know more about Watch Dogs Legion. Read more to know other details about Watch Dogs Legion.

Watch Dogs Legion release date and new additions

Ubisoft also revealed that this game will have a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Irrespective of which edition you purchase on current generation consoles, the game is still going to be free for you. For players who are thinking to buy the physical edition, they will have to use the current disc into the next-gen console in order to play the game. On the other hand, digital edition owners can download Watch Dogs Legion on new console during this holiday. During the stream, Ubisoft announced that Watch Dogs Legion is going to be released on October 29,2020.

Watch Dogs Legion will give the players a deep dive into an open-world hacking premise and will give them an extremely new perspective. With Watch Dogs Legion, makers have not tried to focus on a single character and their story but focus on multiple characters along with their story. Players can now choose multiple characters to play the game. Initially, Watch Dogs Legion was supposed to release on March 6, but Ubisoft decided to push the release forward.

Unlike the first two additions of Watch Dogs that took place in Chicago and San Francisco, respectively, Watch Dogs Legion is going to give the players an option to play in a different city, London. In Watch Dogs Legion, the players will get to "recruit" and take control of any NPC in the game. They have also specified that the player’s character choice will actually affect how the game plays out.

More about Unisoft

Other than Watch Dogs Legion, Unisoft also spoke about their new game Far Cry 6 and it’s the villain. With, their Ubisoft has certainly given the players an insight into the game’s next villain. they have confirmed Giancarlo Esposito aka Gus Fring to be the Far Cry 6’s next villain. The makers have also named the game, Polar Cry and it will be based in Yala, a tropical paradise whose time has been frozen. According to the PS Store, the game will be made available for next-generation console i.e. PS 5.

