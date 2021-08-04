Waze App Gets New Halo-themed Content Ahead Of Microsoft's Halo-Infinite Release

Microsoft is getting a lot of attention after making an official announcement about their global partnership with the navigation app, Waze. This was done to introduce some Halo-themed content for their navigation app. Microsoft has opted for this partnership mostly to promote their upcoming Halo Infinite. This has been picked up by the gaming community and players have been trying to find some more information about this partnership. Here is all the information about Microsoft bringing in Halo-themed content for the Waze app.

Waze App and Microsoft join hands to release Halo-themed content to the app

Microsoft has introduced a number of new vehicles and characters from the Halo universe to the Waze app. The users will first need to download the Halo theme for their app and choose between UNSC or the Banished. The users who select the UNSC option will get Warthog as their new in-app car. Using this option will also bring in the iconic Master Chief to help navigate the roads while driving. The makers have also added options to change this iconic character as the current Waze profile Mood. The second option, Banished will change the in-app car to a Ghost and bring in the Banished war chief for navigation. This is certainly a great step taken by Microsoft to increase the interest around its upcoming game, Halo Infinite.

More about Halo Infinite

Apart from this, the makers are currently working on releasing their Halo Infinite. It has now become one of the most awaited releases of the gaming community. It is supposed to be the sixth addition to the Halo game series and the developers have announced a new piece of information about the features of their game. They confirmed that their Halo Infinite will be using the SBMM feature. The meaning of SBMM is skill-based matchmaking which is extremely important to match players according to their skill levels in the game. This feature will only connect similar skill level players to the same lobby that helps to make the game fair. The game is supposed to be released in 2021 but no updates have been released about the exact release date. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s official social media handles.