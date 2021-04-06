We Become What We Behold Endings: Does This Game Have Multiple Endings?

We Become What We Behold is one of the latest games that has been released by Nicky Case. The game has been getting a lot of reviews from the players and some of them are even asking questions about the same. To help these players, we have managed to gather some information about the same and list it right here. Read more to know about We Become What We Behold.

We Become What We Behold endings

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the popular 5-minute browser game, We Become What We Behold. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions related to We Become What We Behold endings. This is because there are some rumours that the game might have multiple endings. Our We Become What We Behold guide could also help you by answering your questions related to We Become What We Behold endings. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about We Become What We Behold.

According to a number of players online, the game does not seem to have an alternate ending. There is only one simple ending that should be experienced while playing the game. There are a number of videos online that could show you how to complete the game. It is a simple 5-minute game and does not require much effort to finish it completely. We have also managed to list a video about We Become What We Behold endings. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about this popular web browser game online. Read more

More about We Become What We Behold

We Become What We Behold is based on showing the toxic effects of social media, and it has an extremely simple and easy to understand game mechanic. The players are able to control a camera window that is used to click on events occurring among the people on screen. The game’s graphics seem to be cartoonish and a bit simpler than the other popular games in the market. The players are even required to photograph dramatic events and to get more viewers. The thing that the viewers see will certainly have an effect on how they behave. For example, beginning the fashion for jaunty hats might have an effect on how they behave. On the other hand, stroking a culture of hatred could ultimately lead to violence in the game.

Promo Image Source: Nicky Case Website