What Are Blue Coins For In Super Mario Sunshine? Location Details To Find The 240 Coins

In Super Mario Sunshine, the player (as Mario) will get to travel to a beautiful Isle Delfino but will have to do some cleaning up for the local residents residing there. With a new device called the FLUDD (Flash Liquidize Ultra Dousing Device), the player will have to go through various levels and find out the main villain behind the happenings on that Isle. Super Mario Sunshine is one of the three games in Super Mario 3D All-stars. Here is everything you need to know about the blue coins in this game.

What are Blue Coins for in Super Mario Sunshine?

Blue coins in Super Mario Sunshine were previously introduced in Super Mario 64. Players can find them by Ground-Pounding the blue switches which can be located in various spots across the map, and also by defeating enemies like Boos, Mr. Is or Pokeys. Other locations include Cool Mountain's slide and at the Tall Mountain. These coins appeared as a way to obtain more coins and each coin is worth 5 regular coins in the game.

In Super Mario Sunshine, these blue coins have much greater importance than in Super Mario 64. In the Delfino Plaza at the Boathouse, players can trade 10 blue coins for one Shine Sprite. So how many blue coins are there in Super Mario Sunshine? There are 240 blue coins; 20 are in Delfino Plaza. 19 of its 20 Blue Coins are in the Delfino Plaza itself and the last coin can be found at the starting location in Super Mario Sunshine, which is the Delfino Airstrip. 10 are in the Corona Mountain and 30 are on 7 different levels. So in total, 24 Shine Sprites can be obtained using these coins. These coins will not affect the coin counter as well. To exchange the blue coins, players need to take their collection to the bear in the boathouse to buy the shine sprites (Ricco Harbor portal).

A list of Blue Coins Locations:

Delfino Plaza

Bianco Hills

Ricco Harbor

Gelato Beach

Noki Bay

Pinna Park

Sirena Beach

Pianta Village

Corona Mountain

