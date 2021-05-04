What Are Operator Skills In COD Mobile? Everything You Need To Know

COD mobile is one of the biggest mobile gaming applications in the world. Fans from all over the world get together with their squads and pour hours and hours into the extremely fun game. COD mobile is an action, multiplayer shooter which also features the famous battle royale mode. COD mobile takes also the amazing things from the Call of Duty Franchise and puts it in the palms of the player.

COD mobile is also making strides in the competitive market and become one of the staple games for esports. Players are getting extremely competitive and the race is on to be the very best in the game. To be the very best, the players need to know what are Operator Skills in COD Mobile.

What are Operator Skills in COD Mobile?

When all is lost in the game, there are some special weapons and skills the players can use that can help them make the comeback they need. These special skills are called Operator Skills, during a multiplayer match they charge up over time and players can tap the option to wield a weapon or and equipment that can wreak absolute havoc in the arena. Check out all the Operator Skills in Call of Duty Mobile below:

Purifier

Flamethrower that blasts a stream of scorching fire within close range.

Scythe

A hand-held minigun that slowly increases accuracy over time.

War Machine

Fully automatic grenade launcher with a devastating payload.

Tempest

Hold the fire button to build up power and send a bolt of lightning at the target.

Transform Shield

Places a deformable shield.

Sparrow

Increases range the longer the Sparrow is drawn and has powerful blasting arrows.

How to Create a room in COD mobile?

Once the player has decided their weapon of choice, they are going to need a place to test it out, and what better than to create a private room and test your weapons out with your friends. Here’s how you can create a private room in COD mobile:

Load up COD Mobile and make sure it is up to date

Once on the home screen, players can view 3 types of game modes on the top right corner, Multiplayer, Ranked matches, and Battle Royale, choose the preferred game mode in which you desire to make a room

The player will move to the matchmaking lobby after choosing any of the game modes

From there the player needs to click on the menu which is signified with 3 horizontal lines on the top right corner of the screen

In the menu list, the Private option will be listed, tap on that.

This should lead the player to a private room, where they can invite other players to join their room and start a gaming session.

Promo Image Source: CODMobileBR Twitter