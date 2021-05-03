What Does The Reconstructer Do In Returnal? Tips And Tricks To Earn More Ether

Returnal is one of the latest games published by the well-known game creators, Sony Interactive Entertainment. They have certainly managed to attract the players with their gameplay and its main story revolving around Selene. But some of the players are having some doubts while playing this game. They are thus trying to find answers to specific questions like what does the Reconstructor do in Returnal. Read more

What does the Reconstructer do in Returnal?

The players can use the Returnal Reconstructor in order to save their games. It is possible because these points allow the players to copy their entire character along with the loadouts. This can help the players to start again from exactly that point after dying in the game. The players can only use the Returnal Reconstructor only one time and it will cost the players a total of six Ethers. Getting ether is not an easy task in the game and takes a lot of hard work to earn them. To help those players, here is a Returnal guide that can give the players some tips and tricks in order to earn more Ether.

It is important to note that Ether is an extremely rare and useful resource that can be found in the game. The makers have added a number of daily challenges to the game. Completing these challenges in the game can make the players earn Ether quicker. These Returnal Reconstructors can also be termed checkpoints in the game because the players can restart from the same exact spot after dying. These points will also copy all the types of weapons, parasites, or other buffs that have been made to your character at the time of being copied at the Reconstructors. Using these points can also help the players save time by copying themselves just before facing the bosses in the game.

More about Returnal

Apart from this, the players have also been complaining about the bugs faced by them recently. Well, it is certainly common to see a couple of bugs in the first released version of the game. These have mainly been faces on Sony’s next-generation consoles. Makers usually fix these minor bugs with a simple hotfix in no time. After looking at the number of player complaints about these bugs, it is confirmed that the makers might be working on an upcoming update for the game. The developers of the game, Housemarque have acknowledged these issues are soon going to make their players happy with their changes.

Promo Image Source: Housemarque Twitter