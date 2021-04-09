What Does The Recycler Do In Fortnite? Here's More Information About The New Gun

Fortnite Season 6 has been released and the makers have been adding a number of new content to their game. Because of this the players have become extremely curious about these new additions and are asking a number of questions about them. So to help them out, we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more to know about Fortnite.

Recycler Gun in Fortnite

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like what does the recycler do in Fortnite and how to get the recycler gun in Fortnite. This is because the makers of the game have managed to add a number of new content to their game and the players are certainly curious about it. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on this Fortnite gun that could answer their questions like what does the recycler do in Fortnite and how to get the recycler gun in Fortnite. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Fortnite recycler gun.

What’s New this week? Check out the newest item The Recycler!



This two-handed heavy takes advantage of junk scattered across the Island. Try it out today! pic.twitter.com/B6JsRPRcgE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 6, 2021

Fortnite’s recycler is basically a brand new weapon in the game and the players are certainly loving it. The weapon can be found on the island and is spawned randomly through the map. The weapon is certainly unlike the usual ones as it does not require the traditional ammunition but can be harvested items like wood, stone and metal to make its own ammunition. The gun is available in three different types including Rare, Epic, and Legendary Recycler.

It can be found in supply drops, chesta and even the floor loot that is available for all the players. We have managed to list a video from YouTube that can answer all your doubts regarding the recycler in Fortnite. hat, the pack also contains the Harvesting Tools that correspond to the Outfits in this pack. Apart from this, we have managed to list all the new weekly challenges that have been introduced by the makers.

Set structures on fire (10)

Search chests (7)

Eliminate opponents with weapons of Rare rarity or higher (3)

Shockwave wildlife using a shockwave grenade or bow (1)

Tame wildlife (1)

Deal damage to opponents with The Recycler (300)

Revive a teammate (1)

Legendary Challenge

Deal damage with Primal weapons

The makers had released a trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post has taken a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leak that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.

