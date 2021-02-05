What Does Tombstone Do In Cold War; How To Find And Use The Tombstone

Quick links:
The old Tombstone perk from Black Ops games has returned in Black Ops Cold War for the Firebase-Z game mode. It can help you revive yourself with weapons when you're down. Read along to find out how to get it and instructions on how to use it.
The new Call of Duty: Black Ops received it's 'Season 1: Reloaded' update recently. As part of that update, the studio has added a lot of new content in the game. The main attraction of this seasonal update has undoubtedly been the introduction of a new Zombies map called Firebase Z. This is the first zombie mode in the latest Black Ops Cold War game. The Tombstone is going to be incredibly helpful in this game mode. It gets harder and harder to survive as you progress through the zombie game mode. The Tombstone soda essentially grants you another chance to fight in the game by giving you all your weapons back.
You can find the Tombstone Perk somewhere on the Firebase Z map. You will have to collect money in-game to buy it though. Follow these steps to improve your chances of getting the Tombstone.
So, now you're in possession of the tombstone perk, but what does Tombstone do in Cold War? Basically, if you're in possession of a tombstone soda from the machine, you can revive yourself with all your weapons and gear once after dying. Here's how to do it:
