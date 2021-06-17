What Is A Body Scanner In Fortnite? Know Where To Find A Body Scanner In The Game

Fortnite Season 7 has arrived and it is booming, the game has already started releasing challenges according to the theme of the season. Fortnite Weekly Challenges are here too and Week 2 Challenges for Season 7 are out now. These challenges help the players gain a lot of Fortnite XP and also help keep them immersed in the game. One of the Fortnite Weekly Legendary Challenges has the players asking what is a body scanner in Fortnite.

What is a body scanner in Fortnite?

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Challenges are out now and one of them needs the players to step on a body Scanner. Players are still confused about where to find body scanner Fortnite. Body scanners are devices that will scan the players when they pass through them. These Body Scanners have been spread across Fortnite island and the players need to step into one of them to complete this legendary challenge. Check where to find body scanner Fortnite below:

Body Scanner 1: In the center of Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks

Body Scanner 2: Towards the east of Corny Complex

Body Scanner 3: Towards the north of Pleasant Park

Body Scanner 4: Towards the east of Weeping Woods

Body Scanner 5: Towards the west of Believer Beach

Body Scanner 6: Towards the southeast of Misty Meadows

Body Scanner 7: Towards the southwest of Slurpy Swamp

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 2

Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the second week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are epic weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7)

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures (500)

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park (2)

Destroy equipment at Satellite Stations (15)

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner (1)

Visit different named locations in a single match (5)

Enter a UFO (1)

Legendary Challenges

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods (1)

Step on a Body Scanner (1)

Converse with Rick Sanchez, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces (3)

Deal damage with IO tech weapons (200)

Damage an IO Guard (1)

