What Is A Body Scanner In Fortnite? Know Where To Find A Body Scanner In The Game

Fortnite Season 7 has arrived and it is booming, the game has already started releasing challenges according to the theme of the season. Fortnite Weekly Challenges are here too and Week 2 Challenges for Season 7 are out now. These challenges help the players gain a lot of Fortnite XP and also help keep them immersed in the game. One of the Fortnite Weekly Legendary Challenges has the players asking what is a body scanner in Fortnite.
The Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 Challenges are out now and one of them needs the players to step on a body Scanner. Players are still confused about where to find body scanner Fortnite. Body scanners are devices that will scan the players when they pass through them. These Body Scanners have been spread across Fortnite island and the players need to step into one of them to complete this legendary challenge. Check where to find body scanner Fortnite below:
Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the second week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are epic weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below: