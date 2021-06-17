What Is A Dead Drop In Fortnite? Here's How To Interact With A Dead Drop In Weeping Woods

Fortnite Season 7 has at last shown up and the topic of the new season has been set as Invasion. The entire of Fortnite island has been attacked with UFOs and Aliens and the characters need to cooperate to defeat this intrusion. Through the most recent Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite, players will get new week after week challenges, occasions, skins, missions, game modes thus substantially more. Numerous individuals need to become familiar with what is a dead drop in Fortnite.

What is a Dead Drop in Fortnite?

Fortnite Weekly Challenges are back again for the second week of Season 7. One of the Legendary weekly challenges needs the players to interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods. Many players still don’t know what is a dead drop, where is the dead drop and how to interact with the dead drop. A dead drop in Fortnite is a circular glowing item and has a wheel-type structure sitting on top of a tree that has been cut down. The players need to interact with this item and they will uncover a top-secret folder and will receive a message about the IO from Dr. Slone. The players need to interact with one dead drop in Weeping Woods. There are several dead drops for the players to choose from in Weeping Woods, check out the locations below:

Dead Drop 1: At the very north across the river.

Dead Drop 2: Towards northeast of the bridge over the river.

Dead Drop 3: Towards southwest of that bridge over the river.

Dead Drop 4: Can be found in the north bend of the river.

Dead Drop 5: Towards the south of that in another bend of the river.

Dead Drop 6: Can be found in the clearing by the buildings toward the southeast.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 2

Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges for the second week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are epic weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7)

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures (500)

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park (2)

Destroy equipment at Satellite Stations (15)

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner (1)

Visit different named locations in a single match (5)

Enter a UFO (1)

Legendary Challenges

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods (1)

Step onto a Body Scanner (1)

Converse with Rick Sanchez, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces (3)

Deal damage with IO tech weapons (200)

Damage an IO Guard (1)

IMAGE: FORTNITEGAME TWITTER