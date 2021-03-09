What Is A Freemode Event In GTA Online? Check Out The Freemode Events Here

GTA Online has been out for quite some time now and over time it has built a massive roster of game modes and types that players can try out. It constantly develops the game in order to continue the smooth functioning and also to provide fresh new substance for the players to dive in. Many players have been asking, what is a Freemode event in GTA Online?

What is a Freemode event in GTA Online?

GTA Online has focused a lot on making the multiplayer aspects of the game better. When the players aren’t playing in a specific game mode or a mission, they can travel around the city of Los Santos with fellow online players. While free roaming in this world, Rockstar will introduce a certain GTA Online Freemode event which will help players earn some cash and RP. It also helps keep the competitive drive between players going. When a GTA Online Freemode event starts, all the players in that session are put inside a competitive challenge, and rewards are distributed according to the player’s performance in that event. Check out all types of GTA Online Freemode events players can come across:

Air Checkpoints

Check Points

Criminal Damage

Hold the Wheel

Hot Property

Hunt the Beast

Kill List

Kill List Competitive

King of the Castle

Moving Target

Penned In

Time Trials

How to get the Mammoth Squaddie in GTA Online?

Mammoth Squaddie is one of the latest armored SUVs added in the GTA Cayo Perico update. No vehicle can be unlocked in GTA online unless the players have spun the lucky wheel and won it as a reward. The players need to purchase all the vehicles they want in GTA Online. To get the Mammoth Squaddie Armored Truck the players need to open their phone and look for the Warstock Cache and Carry website. Here they can purchase the truck for $1,130,000. Players also want to learn Mammoth Squaddie Customization.

Mammoth Squaddie Customization

All the vehicles in the GTA online can be customized. Armored vehicles can be armed to the teeth to make it even more lethal. Players can also customize and tune the engine and bodywork to make the vehicle faster and stronger. Check out the Mammoth Squaddie Customization below: