What Is A Hideout In Fortnite? Know All About Fortnite Hideouts Here

What is a Hideout in Fortnite?

There are situations in the game where the players will be overwhelmed with the foes. In such situations, the players can use the help of hideouts to get out of the line of sight of the other players. These hideouts are dumpsters or Hay Bales that players can enter and hide in until the coast is clear. Fortnite hideouts are good locations for campers too; the players that hide in one spot and wait for other players to appear and then take them out.

Where are Fortnite Hideouts?

The dumpsters are available all over the map in Fortnite, so the players will just have to keep an eye out for them. Hay bales are only found in the Frenzy Farm POI so if the players wish to use this hideout then they should head over to this POI. Using Fortnite hideouts can be a really good strategy for the players if they use it correctly, sometimes while getting in and out of the hideouts, the players can get exposed, revealing their location.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 14

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges for the 14th week have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges:

Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)

Harvest fruits and vegetables (8)

Earn Bars to hire a Character (150)

Visit different restaurant kitchens (2)

Drive a vehicle from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park (1)

Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner (1)

Drive a vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)

Legendary Challenge:

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (1,000, 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000)

