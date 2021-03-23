What Is BR Mode In Free Fire? Check Out The Battle Royale Mode In Free Fire Here

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular online multiplayer shooting games with a big player base. Free Fire is a mobile application that has become a lot more popular since PUBG was banned in India. It has many game modes that players can try out such as Battle Royale Mode where 50 players play 10-minute rounds. They also have other modes such as 4v4 and Squad Battles. Many players want to learn what is BR Mode in Free Fire.

What is BR Mode in Free Fire?

BR Mode in Free Fire is the Battle Royale mode, which is the main game mode that players will try out in this game. Whenever the game says that events are available in BR mode, that means the players need to go to the Battle Royale Mode in Free Fire. BR mode in Free Fire can be played in 2 ways, one is classic and the other is ranked mode.

Classic is free for all mode, where all types of players can join. Rank Mode is a progression mode where players will be put against other players with a Similar BR rank. Many players don’t know the BR rank meaning. BR rank meaning is that players receive a BR rank when they start the ranked mode, after that they need to progress further in the ranks to battle more difficult players.

Garena Free Fire Update: Project Cobra

Check out the patch notes for Project Cobra in Garena Free Fire below:

Map-Based Store

Store Adjustment for Clash Squad

Two sets of stores will be available:

Bermuda / Bermuda Remastered Store

Kalahari Store

New Item - Mystery Box

Available for Clash Squad - Casual Only

Vending Machine Update

Item and Pricing Update for Casual and Rank

New Item - UAV-Lite now available in the vending machine.

Adjusted the tokens available on the map.

Vending Machine price adjustment.

New Item - UAV-Lite

Available in Classic (Casual & Ranked)

Personal UAV available in the vending machine.

New Item - War Chest

Available in Classic (Casual & Ranked)

New System - Revival Point

Activating the Revival Point will revive the entire squad.

New Item - Revival Card

New Item - Revival Card now available in the vending machine.

New Mini-Games Available: