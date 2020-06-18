What Is Contraband Contract In Warzone? How To Get Contraband Contracts?

The latest season of Call of Duty Warzone which is widely denoted as COD Warzone Season 4 was launched very recently. The update had been postponed due to the rising unrest in the USA but now players can enjoying their favourite game. The new season brought many challenges and contracts which are gaining immense popularity during this time. This Season 4 update came with a new contract in Warzone that has been loved by many users. The contract's name is the 'Contraband contracts'. While many users want to know what is Contraband contract in Warzone and how to get them in the game, here is all you need to know.

What is Contraband contract in Warzone?

The Contraband contracts are a type of contract that you need to complete in COD Warzone Season 4 to increase your weapon collection. This new contract in Warzone offers a player a chance to earn a variety of Contraband Contracts Blueprints for your weapon collection by delivering them to specific drop locations inside the game. At first, a player needs to find the contract to deliver it. However, the challenge is not just related to finding the Contraband Contracts, but it also requires a player to deliver it. Other players will try to kill you in the process, steal it from your corpse, and complete the contract themselves to gain the benefits of the Contraband Contracts blueprint.

How to get Contraband Contracts in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

The simplest way and equally the hardest way to get a Contraband Contract in Warzone is to kill the enemy squad and steal it from them. Once you have stolen the contract, it is necessary to deliver it to the required place to get the benefits of Contraband Contracts Blueprints. However, there is a long way as well, if you choose the other way, you will need to fulfil all the contracts presented by the game.

Contraband contracts in Warzone appear randomly after you have completed a contract in Warzone. This is why to find a Contraband is to complete as many contracts as possible. Currently, there are three different types of contract in Warzone including Bounty, Recon and Scavenger. A player can find contracts by opening their Tac map. Make sure that you know that each contract has its own icon on the map, allowing you to quickly discover which ones are nearby. Use the map to quickly locate contracts.

To maximise your chances of finding contraband, it is important to work effectively as a team, keeping a watch for enemy squads. Players can only have one active contract per squad. As you keep successfully finishing contracts, eventually, a blue box will appear amongst the loot you receive for completing a contract. Carrying contraband is similar to carrying the red access cards for the bunkers hidden across the map, so keep an eye out for enemies around you.

