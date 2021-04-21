What Is CP In Apex Legends? Figure Out How To Level Up In The Battle Pass Here

The number of free-to-play games out there today has been increasing since the birth of Battle Royale games. One of the top names out of these games is Apex Legends. Players get to squad up or go about it solo and fight their opponents until they are victorious or face defeat. Apex Legends also adds lots of side content, events, and other substance for the players to stay immersed in the game. Many players want to learn more about what is CP in Apex Legends.

What is CP in Apex Legends?

CP is a form of experience points in Apex Legends. The full form of CP is challenge points and these can be earned by completing various tasks in the game. Players can attempt to complete daily challenges, weekly challenges, or quests to earn CP in Apex Legends. This CP in Apex Legends then helps the players level up and move ahead in the battle pass.

How to get Legend Tokens in Apex Legends?

The way to get the Legend Tokens is by leveling up in the game. Once the players have reached level 4, they receive 600 Legend Tokens every time they level up. So, the plan for each player should be to play the game as much as they can and grind to survive to earn the Legend Tokens. Kills will also help the players amass more XP, which in turn will help the players level up faster. Surviving in the battle rounds for a long time is a more advisable strategy than racking up kills and dying earlier to level up.

What are Legend Tokens?

Many free-to-play games have a collection of in-game currencies, in the case of Apex Legends, they have Apex Coins, Legend Tokens, Crafting Metals, and Heirloom Shards. Unlike Apex Coins, Legend Tokens cannot be bought in the game through real-world money, players need to earn it in the game. Once the players have collected a good amount of Legend Tokens, they can use them to purchase new legends in the game.

The game starts with 6 characters that players can choose from and 10 others that they can purchase either by Legend Tokens of Apex Coins. Although the players have to grind more and spend more Legend Tokens than Apex Coins to purchase new Legends, it still only takes up the effort of the players and not their money, remaining true to its name of being a free-to-play game. Buying a Legend through Apex Coins would cost the players anywhere around 750 Apex Coins and buying a Legend through Legend Tokens will cost the players a whopping 12,000 Tokens at a time. Players can also use the Legend Tokens in other Sales and events of the game where they can purchase Legendary Skins for their existing characters or weapons.

