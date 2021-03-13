What Is Crash Bandicoot? Know More About The Lead Character Of The Game

Crash Bandicoot 4 has been launched and the players seem to love it since last year. The game recently received a new update for the next generation consoles. But a number of players are questions related to the game. To help the users, we have managed to gather some information about the game and answer some of your questions right here. Read more

What is Crash Bandicoot?

The next-generation console users have recently been trying to ask questions like what is Crash Bandicoot 4 and what does Crash Bandicoot do in the game. This is because the makers have been adding a number of new update and content for all the next generation console users.

The game allows the players to control a total of five playable characters as they keep travelling through different multiple levels. The game also has two different modes including a Retro Mode and a Modern Mode. The game mainly focuses on players controlling Crash and Coco as they are the two main characters of the game with spinning and sliding being their main moveset. Doctor Neo Cortex, Dingodile, and Tawna are the other characters that can be controlled while playing the levels of the alternate timeline.

Apart from this, the players have been loving the maker’s efforts to keep the classic elements of the game intact while adding a number of new things to do thei their Crash Bandicoot 4. The players are loving the fact that they are able to experience their favourite childhood character in this new PS4 game with a number of new maps and challenges. Mostly the game has scored a number of great reviews but some surely are not in favour of the same. They have But its outstanding features like new competitive and co-op modes have certainly given the developers, Toys for Bob all the credits from their creativity. Here are some popular game critic ratings on Crash Bandicoot 4.