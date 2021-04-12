What Is Mini Royale In Warzone? The New Warzone Playlist Is Here

Warzone is one of the top games played out there today. It is the free-to-play battle royal instalment by Call of Duty that has soared to popularity. Call of Duty also uses this game as a platform to create hype for their upcoming and ongoing games and updates. The recent use of the platform was to promote the Cold War new zombies map. Many users want to learn what is Mini Royale in Warzone.

What is Mini Royale in Warzone?

Mini Royale in Warzone is just what it sounds like: it is a smaller and shorter version of the normal battle royale mode in the game. The users have to get in teams of 3 and battle against 75 other players instead of 150, they can also do this solo. The area that is allowed to roam in is also reduced in the game and the players will have a shorter time limit for when the game mode gets over for them. The rest of the Mini Royale game mode plays exactly like the normal battle royale mode Warzone. The in-game description for this game mode reads:

“Faced pace Battle Royale in condensed areas of Verdansk”

Warzone Update

The Warzone 1.34 update is live now and the players can install it onto their platforms. This Warzone Update is massive, and these are the sizes according to the platforms available:

PlayStation 5: 52.0 GB

PlayStation 4: 52.0 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 57.8 GB

Xbox One: 57.8 GB

PC: 52.4 GB

The latest Warzone Update 1.34 comes after the dawn of Season 2 in the game. This new update brings some nerfs, bug fixes, content updates, and a lot more for the players to check out. Check out the Warzone 1.34 patch notes below:

GENERAL

Fixed Dev Error 6634 for Xbox.

Fixed subtitles for Sims, Beck, and Garcia.

GAMEPLAY

Armor should now spawn consistently as ground loot across all matches.

The Tactical Map has been updated:

You can now double-click to place a Danger Ping.

When hovering over some pingable objects you’ll now sometimes get the name of the object, making it easier to see what you’re pointing at.

It should now be slightly easier to point at exactly what you want when items are very close to one another.

Changed “Delete Pings” text to “Remove My Pings”.

On Rebirth Island, an out of map exploit was fixed near Chemical Engineering.

In Plunder, Self Revive can now be dropped via the Quick Inventory menu.

With keyboard/mouse or any Bumper Ping control scheme, holding the Ping button down for a short time will let you clear all your placed pings at once.

WEAPONS

The Cold War AUG’s base recoil magnitude has been increased.

Cold War weapon unlocks now appear properly in the After Action Report.

ATTACHMENTS

The Suppressor muzzle now correctly displays muzzle flash concealment as a pro.

The Cavalry Lancer barrel now increases damage done to vehicles.

Smooth zoom/variable zoom scopes will now properly mount on vertical walls.

Fixed some ADS firing animation issues on scopes.

Fixed a bug where some Cold War barrels were not having their intended effects.

OPERATORS

Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater now tracks properly.

Promo Image Source: Treyarch Twitter