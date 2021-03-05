What Is The Ratchelor? New Game Based On ABC's 'The Bachelor' Trending On Twitter

Recently a brand new dating game has been going viral on the internet. Created by the company, Algorat, The Ratchelor is a brand new game that takes its players on a journey to find true love. Much like the ABC television series The Bachelor, The Ratchelor presents its players with a wide variety of suitors to pick from and date around. The only catch is that all of these suitors are actually ‘Rats’ and you, the Bachelor or the Bachelorette are a rat too. Here’s more about the Rat Bachelor Game.

Read | 'The Bachelor' 2021: Chris Harrison speaks out days after stepping down as the host

What is The Rat Bachelor Game?

This game is free to play and a link to it is available on Algorat’s official Twitter handle’s bio. When one enters into the game, they get the choice of picking their rat avatar. They then get to select seven contestants from a wide variety of suitors. As your scroll over these suitors, you can read their short bios which give a good guess at what their personality is like.

These suitors aren’t merely rats, they have names. Some of the most popularly chosen ones include Reggie, who is just a robot looking to learn what love is. Another one is Vin, who claims that once someone picks him, they just can't quit him. Another popular one is Ode, who is very much into fancy overcoats.

Read | 'The Bachelor' producers condemn online racist bullying faced by Rachel Lindsay

How to date in The Ratchelor?

Once you pick your seven suitors, then comes the part where you start courting them. In the real bachelor world where courting or dating involves a lot more than talk, it involves doing fun and adventurous activities together and as we all know there is a lot of kissing going on. But the Ratchelor, dating mainly involves only chit-chatting and getting to know more about each other. Also, neither the suitor nor the bachelor/bachelorette use the line “I think I am falling in love with you.”

Read | Does Matt James get engaged to Rachael Kirkconnell on 'The Bachelor'? All you need to know

Then comes the elimination round where you can pick only 4 out of the 7 suitors to move forward in the game. Then there is some more chit-chatting that goes on until its time to pick your final three. After a little more chitchatting there is time to pick your final two. Then comes the final round of talking and sharing followed by the final rose ceremony., where the happy couple gets engaged. A YouTube creator named ‘Cutie Cakes’ posted a full-length gameplay of Algorat’s The Ratchelor, here is the video.

Read | The Bachelor Women Tell All spoilers: What went down in the latest episode?

Source: The Ratchelor (Twitter)