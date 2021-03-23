Last Updated:

What Is UAV In Free Fire? Find Out Everything About This Drone In The Game

When the UAV spawns randomly, a message "UAV has been deployed" starts to appear above the crosshair of the player. So what is UAV in Free Fire? Read on.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
SOURCE: Gareena

In the massively popular battle royale game known as Free Fire, The UAV (Unmanned aerial vehicle) is a drone that cannot be controlled by the players as it spawns randomly to reveal the location of other players by hovering over them. Continue reading the article to know more about this UAV drone in Free Fire.

What is UAV in Free Fire?

When the UAV spawns randomly anywhere on the map, a message "UAV has been deployed" starts to appear above the crosshair of the player on which the drone is hovering. There are no sound or any other type of indications when it appears and the total duration till which it hovers at one location is 30 seconds. After this, it travels to another location all the while scanning every 3 seconds in order to detect player movements within its range.

The next time it hovers on a player, it will stay there for a duration of 20 seconds and repeat the same thing. All this is done till 1 minute and 40 seconds pass and then it will go away and respawn. Also, it is not that the UAV is bulletproof so the players can easily take it down with just a few gunshots. Even though this drone cannot be controlled by the players, it is still useful in some ways. The very first thing is that it helps in detecting and locating other players. So the players who like to camp the entire match can be found and eliminated with the help of this UAV.

Free Fire upcoming Holi Festival Event

  • The first stage of this event is known as - "Fight for your colours"
  • This is already live and will run from March 15 to 29 in which the Survivors will join the search for the hideout of the Demoness.
  • They will need to pick their exploration track marked in different colours, locate the Demoness, then release the stolen colours.
  • Taking the Demoness down will require the collective efforts of all Survivors across India.
  • The rewards include
    • The Punkster Runner bundle,
    • A Custom Room Card,
    • A Character Level 8 Card,
    • An Awakening Shard.
  • Once the Demoness is defeated the colours would be dispersed to different locations across the map.
  • Players will need to collect and exchange the colours for additional rewards.
First Published:
