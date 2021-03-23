What Is UAV In Free Fire? Find Out Everything About This Drone In The Game

In the massively popular battle royale game known as Free Fire, The UAV (Unmanned aerial vehicle) is a drone that cannot be controlled by the players as it spawns randomly to reveal the location of other players by hovering over them. Continue reading the article to know more about this UAV drone in Free Fire.

What is UAV in Free Fire?

When the UAV spawns randomly anywhere on the map, a message "UAV has been deployed" starts to appear above the crosshair of the player on which the drone is hovering. There are no sound or any other type of indications when it appears and the total duration till which it hovers at one location is 30 seconds. After this, it travels to another location all the while scanning every 3 seconds in order to detect player movements within its range.

The next time it hovers on a player, it will stay there for a duration of 20 seconds and repeat the same thing. All this is done till 1 minute and 40 seconds pass and then it will go away and respawn. Also, it is not that the UAV is bulletproof so the players can easily take it down with just a few gunshots. Even though this drone cannot be controlled by the players, it is still useful in some ways. The very first thing is that it helps in detecting and locating other players. So the players who like to camp the entire match can be found and eliminated with the help of this UAV.

