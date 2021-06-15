What Time Is Nintendo E3 2021? Find Out When And How To Watch Nintendo Direct 2021

E3 is a gaming convention that is held every year and all the big name brands showcase their upcoming games and products during this event. E3 is one of the biggest gaming events and most fans and players rely on the information relayed during this event to decide which games they need to look out for. Xbox just had a wonderful E3 Showcase event and now the fans want to know what Nintendo has in store for them. Many players have been asking what time is Nintendo E3 2021.

What time is Nintendo E3 2021?

Many people have been wondering when is Nintendo E3 2021. Nintendo Direct 2021 will be held on the 15th of June and the players can tune in to watch the presentation live. After Nintendo Direct 2021, Nintendo will hold another presentation called Nintendo Treehouse Live which will run for 3 hours. The Nintendo Direct 2021 presentation will be a 40-minute showcase. Players can tune in to watch the showcase on June 15, at 9 am PDT, 12 pm EDT, 5 pm BST.

How to watch Nintendo Direct?

To learn what Nintendo has in store for them, the players will have to figure out how to watch Nintendo Direct. Players can tune in to the Nintendo official youtube channel to watch the Nintendo E3 Showcase live. Players can also catch the live stream on the IGN official youtube channel, Apple TV, and Roku. Check out the link embedded below to catch the Nintendo Direct 2021 Live.

Nintendo E3 2021 What to Expect?

No news has been announced about what Nintendo plans to showcase during this event, but fans have surely made their theories. First of all, many players believe that they will be receiving an all-new upgraded Switch, with enhanced computing power and other features. Players believe that the upcoming device will be called the Switch Pro. The second most anticipated thing from this event is more information on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. Fans really can't wait to see what Nintendo has to say about that. There are two big names that fans have been eagerly waiting for and they might be announced finally during this event, Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4. Additionally, fans also believe that they will be receiving a new character for Smash Bros, a whole segment on Splatoon 3, and an all-new Mario Kart game.

IMAGE: LUCAS SANTOS ON UNSPLASH