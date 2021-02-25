What Time Is The Sony State Of Play 2021 Event? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Sony's State of Play is where the company shows off its latest products. The previous one was held in October and it was about the upcoming PlayStation 5 and details about its user interface and more. The State of Play 2021 is scheduled for 25th February Thursday, and it will focus completely on games. Continue reading to know where to watch the State of Play live stream 2021 and more.

What time is the Sony State of Play Event?

The State of Play time is scheduled for Thursday, February 25 at 2 pm PST / 5pm EST / 10 pm GMT. For those who are situated out of India, Sony’s State of Play will start at 3:30 am IST on February 26. The company has also mentioned that you’ll be able to watch the live stream on its official Twitch and YouTube channels.

This new State of Play broadcast is supposed to deliver new updates mainly for 10 games that are coming to PS4 and PS5. This is also going to include new game announcements and updates about some of the third-party and indie titles that were first revealed during the PS5 showcase that took place in June 2020.

The company has mentioned that the show duration will be around 30 minutes. One thing to note is that there is not going to be any PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in this event. It will be completely focused on great games that don't already have a release date and those that are set to come out in the months ahead.

Gamers and interested individuals can expect that in this event Sony will provide updates on the games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift. There could also be news about the PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto V. One of the major titles that fans are waiting to get information on is the God of War: Ragnarok, the highly-anticipated game developed by Sony’s Santa Monica studio. Either way, this event is surely going to make some big announcements on many major titles.

