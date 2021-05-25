When Does Fortnite Season 6 End? Check Out The Fortnite Season 7 Start Date Here

Fortnite is one of the fastest-growing games out there today. They have maintained this steady growth by providing a full package for the players. Fortnite is an online, multiplayer, battle royale game that everyone loves to play. It also updates the game regularly to provide new content for the players such as missions, bosses, cosmetics, and more. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Primal has provided the players with a whole range of collaborations, events, cosmetics, and more. But players get tired of one season pretty soon and can't wait for the next one to come out. This is why many players are asking, when does Fortnite Season 6 end? If you are wondering about the same, here is all you need to know about this popular game.

When does Fortnite Season 6 end?

For a few days, many people have been searching, when is Fortnite Season 5 ending or when is Fortnite Season 6 coming out? Players have grown tired of the previous season and are now looking for some fresh new content. The players don’t have to wait for too long anymore, as the Fortnite Season 6 end date has been set. Season 6 will end on June 7, 2021, and Season 7 will kickstart sometime from the second week of the same month. Players have time the Fortnite Season 6 end date comes to finish the battle pass and get all the cosmetic upgrades.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 12 Challenges

Visit the Zero Point (1)

Craft pistols (3)

Defeat a Spire Guardian (1)

Hunt predators (3)

Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops (1)

Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops (1)

Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle (1)

Legendary quest: Spend Gold Bars (150/300/450/600/750)

Fortnite Season 6 Week 11 Challenges

Maintain full shields for 1 minute (1)

Use bandages (3)

Play different game modes (3)

Spend gold bars with Deadfire (1)

Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters (1)

Place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain (1)

Visit GHOST and SHADOW ruins (1)

Legendary quest: Deal damage with dual pistols (1500/3000/4500/6000/7500)

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER