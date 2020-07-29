When Does Rocket League Become Free To Play? What Are The New Additions To The Game?

Rocket League happens to be one of the most popular games of the current generation. Over 75 million users have already played the car-themed soccer game. Its makers recently shocked the gaming community with their latest announcement. Read more to know details about Rocket League.

Rocket League goes free to play

Rocket League developers, Psyonix recently announced that their game is going to shift to the free-to-play. This was released on their official social media accounts and they certainly had to make some changes with their existing game modes. They had to change their Tournaments and Challenge systems. Another update that can be expected is that it could also add cross-platform progression for players' item inventory, Rocket Pass progress, and Competitive Rank. This can be done easily by just linking to an Epic Games Account.

Source: Rocket League Official Website

Rocket League was initially released for Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 4. In June 2016, 505 Games started to distribute the physical retail version of the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. By 2017, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment had taken over the distribution duties by then. By 2016, some different versions of the game were released for macOS and Linux. According to the reports, Rocket League is going to shift to the free-to-play section by Summer 2020. Their official website says,

Rocket League is going release on the Epic Games Store on PC the same time it goes free to play. This version of the game will be identical to the version found on other platforms and will feature cross-platform play anywhere the players can play Rocket League, including between the Epic Games Store and Steam.

More about Rocket League

Rocket League will also be available in Epic Game Store when it officially becomes free to play. This updated version will be identical to its previous updates but will also have cross-play with all platforms. After this, players will not be able to download the game on Steam. Players who have already purchased the game on Steam will get their updates and fixes regularly. They have also favoured the players who had already installed their game by paying for it. They have already given them some benefits like:

Every Rocket League-branded DLC released before free-to-play

"Est. 20XX" title. This will help as it displays the year when the player first started playing Rocket League

200+ Common items upgraded to "Legacy" quality

Golden Cosmos Boost

Dieci-Oro Wheels

Huntress Player Banner

