When Does Valorant Episode 3 Start? Here's Information About The Upcoming Update

Valorant has been a popular first-person shooter game that has taken over the gaming community. This game became a trending topic after PUBG Mobile was banned in India and the makers have certainly managed to keep the attention of the players with the different updates that are being released for the game. Currently, the makers of the game are working on releasing the new Valorant Episode 3 and the players are asking questions like when does Valorant Episode 3 start. To help out these players, here is all the information needed to know about Valorant Episode 3 release date.

When does Valorant Episode 3 start?

The makers of Valorant are now celebrating the one year anniversary of this FPS game with the new Valorant Episode 3. This new season has been titled as ‘Reflection,’ and it has been hinting towards the mysterious Duality Lore. This will be released with the new massive update and it will also bring in a new battle pass along with additions like several exciting weapon skins. But, do not forget about the main highlight of Episode 3 which is definitely the 16th agent, KAY/O. This new playable character in the game is basically an Initiator, and very soon, players will get to experience the robotic agent in the game. It has been confirmed that the makers are going to release the new Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The ongoing season of the game is supposed to end on the same day. Thus, it is expected that the game’s servers might be down for some time on June 22.

The makers have now added a new map to their game called the Breeze. The official description of the map on Valorant’s website says, “This Caribbean getaway is loaded with large open spaces, wider choke points, and colourful murals. There’s a truth below the surface of Breeze’s beach and sun that hopefully, you’ll be too busy dealing with long-range fire to notice. You’re also free to just vibe on the map, just don’t throw the match.” The makers have also said that the players will be able to play a Breeze-only Unrated queue soon. This will be applicable only for the first two weeks of Act III so that they get totally familiar with the new map until their eyes bleed.

The new map also features the standard Unrated and Competitive queue. A lot of information about the new season has been released by the popular data miner, Valorleaks on his Twitter account. According to the information posted on his social media, Valorant makers are working to come up with some sort of system that lets players ‘down’ their enemies. This means that the players will be given a chance to be revived meaning that these players will then be able to rejoin the Valorant fray. This system has been seen in a number of popular games like PUBG, Fortnite and more. There are also a number of rumours that suggest that the makers of Valorant might just add the Battle Royale mode to the game just like BR games including Fortnite and Apex Legends.

IMAGE: VALORANT TWITTER