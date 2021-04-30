When Is Among Us Coming To PS4? Here Is What Sony Has Teased So Far

Among Us, which was first introduced three years ago on mobile devices in 2018, will finally get to see the light of the day in the world of Play Station. This announcement was made by Sony during its State of Play presentation this Thursday. Among Us also confirmed the same through its official Twitter handle while also revealing details about how the game will function on the new device. Here is everything you need to know about when is Among Us coming to PS4.

When is Among Us coming to PS4?

In the State of Play presentation, grave details about how the social deception game will appear on the PS4 were given. Reportedly, the spaceship will now let 4-10 players, via online play, join aboard. Along with the benefit of multiplayer, the game will also support cosplay and bring to the table exclusive Ratchet & Clank-themed cosmetics that includes skin, hats, and pet. Although Among Us PS5 release date hasn't been confirmed yet, both the parties have mentioned that the game will be up and functioning on the popular device later this year. Similarly, as of now, no word is out about Among Us PS4 price yet but is expected to start from $50.

A tweet confirmation from Among Us -

ðŸŒŸ AMONG US - COMING TO PLAYSTATION ðŸŒŸ



get ready to welcome a whole new crew on board!!

âœ¨ on PS4 and PS5 consoles later this year

âœ¨ exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet

âœ¨ crossplay and online multiplayer



tell your friends but more importantly.. tell your enemies heh pic.twitter.com/E6BduFfNwU — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 29, 2021

In December 2020, Among Us had made a surprise debut on Nintendo Switch and was confirmed to be launching on Xbox consoles as well. It is safe to assume that the game will appear on both consoles around the same time later this year. While talking about the newly formed partnership during the presentation, Sony also rolled out a 16-minute video of Among Us gameplay for the PS5-exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The Thursday event was well received and started trending on social media indefinitely.

Among Us has successfully achieved the feat of becoming a household name around the world as it imprinted its mark as the most downloaded game of 2020. But the game's most notable achievement would be featuring in US Congresspeople Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar campaign as they live-streamed Among Us on Twitch as part of a special voter outreach event, which undoubtedly became a viral success. Among Us is currently basking in popularity and has no plans of stopping as it has consistently teased about bringing more updates into its system.

Image Source: Shutterstock