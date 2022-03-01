When is Apex Legends Mobile launching? Check revised launch date and minimum requirements

Respawn Entertainment has delayed the launch of Apex Legends Mobile for Android and iOS devices to March 7, 2022. Earlier, the launch was supposed to happen on February 28, 2022. The team clearly mentions that it has delayed the launch due to the ongoing events in the world, which refers to the Russia-Ukraine war. However, it is still coming to 10 countries next week. Keep reading to know more details about the launch date, the countries in which the game will be available and minimum system requirements. .

In the official blog post, the Apex Legends team mentions that "we know you have been waiting for updates on Apex Legends Mobile ever since we conducted our closed bets tests last year. We're excited to announce that Apex Legends Mobile will enter the next major development milestone: a limited regional launch starting next week and expected to run throughout the Spring." Adding to it, the team also mentions that "our intention is to now release the game to participating countries on March 7."

When is Apex Legends Mobile launching?

Apex Legends Mobile release date has been postponed to March 7, 2022. On this date, the game will be released for Android and IOS devices in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. Since the game has decided to go for a limited regional launch, it will have a selected number of systems and features available for testing.

As a part of the limited regional launch, players will be able to play as Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder and Caustic. Although, there is no timeline for the global launch of the game yet. Additionally, the official blog post also mentions that Apex Legends Mobile is being built specifically for mobile and it would not feature cross-play with the console or PC versions of the game.

Apex Legends Mobile minimum requirements

For Android

Android 8.1

Open GL 3.0 or higher

3 GB free space

At least 3 GB RAM

Screens size: N/L/XL

For iOS