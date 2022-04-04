When Is Azumarill Arriving On Pokemon Unite? Check Release Date, Moves And Other Details

Over the past few days, rumours regarding Azumarill coming to Pokemon Unite have been circulating on the internet in full strength. Players of the game are eagerly waiting for the arrival of this Pokemon. Today, the official Twitter handle of Pokemon Unite revealed some key information about the release of Azumarill. Keep reading to know more about when is Azumarill coming to Pokemon Unite, the release date, moves and more.

Azumarill Pokemon Unite Release date

Revealed on April 4, 2022, the Azumarill Pokemon Unite release date is going to be April 7, 2022. This is not just a rumour or speculation, the game itself has confirmed the date via its social media handle. In addition, game8.co mentions that the Pokemon could be released in the game at 05:00 PM PDT, 08:00 PM EST, 01:00 AM GMT and 09:00 AM JST. Apart from this, the game also mentions that Azumarill will be a "Melee All-Rounder" Pokemon.

Given that the Pokemon is said to be an all-rounder, it should come with balanced stats, including a decent mix of offensive and defensive moves. Although, the Pokemon could have the Aqua Tail move, Whirpool move, and Play Rough move among others. More details about the moveset of the Pokemon will be available once it officially debuts in the game.

Pokemon Unite added Hoopa in February 2022

Recently, the psychic-ghost type Pokemon Hoopa arrived in Pokemon Unite. The official website of the game mentioned that Hoopa is a strategically complex Ranged supporter that can help ally Pokemon heal and move efficiently around the battlefield. it can also deal some damage with its delightfully ominous attacks. Hoopa has two forms in the game called Hoopa Confined and Hoopa Unbound.

As mentioned on the official website, "Hoopa's basic attack becomes a boosted attack with every third attack, unleashing an astonishing beam of light that deals damage to opposing Pokémon. When Hoopa is unbound, it unleashes beams of light with every basic attack, dealing damage to up to two nearby opposing Pokémon." Hoopa also has an ability called Magician where the Pokemon takes advantage of maps being divided into ally territory and enemy territory.