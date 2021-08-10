When Is LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Releasing? Learn More About The 2013 LEGO Release

LEGO Group which is made up of Marvel Entertainment, Warner Bros.Games, and TT Games has recently confirmed the release of their 2013 video game title for Nintendo Switch. They confirmed that the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes game is being added to the Nintendo Switch playlist after a long wait. This has caught the attention of the Nintendo community and they are curious to learn more about it. They have been searching for questions like When is LEGO Marvel Super Heroes releasing? Here is all the information about the 2013 Marvel superhero release to Nintendo Switch. Read more

When is LEGO Marvel Super Heroes releasing?

Take control of Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Captain America, Wolverine and many more Marvel characters in "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes", coming to Nintendo Switch October 5, 2021! pic.twitter.com/yiqRD4Cq3H — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) August 9, 2021

A number of game developers have released a Nintendo Switch version of their game because of the console's popularity. The community certainly loved this portable console and thus games from 2013 are also being optimised for this new portable console. This information was confirmed after the LEGO Group shared a post about the same on the game’s official social media handles. The Tweet confirmed October 5, 2021, as the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes release date for Nintendo Switch. The game was initially available for platforms including Wii U, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. And the developers have not added any new features, new characters, or new puzzle-solving scenarios to the Nintendo Switch version of their game.

More about LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Before this, a January 2021 leak from ESRB also confirmed that the LEGO Marvel Superheroes is soon going to be released for Switch. The post had not confirmed any release date for this game but was already expecting it to be released by the end of this year. The game’s story revolves around the Marvel Universe coming together to defeat Doctor Doom and Loki. The game also gives its players an option to choose from 100 playable characters including Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Captain America, Wolverine and many more Marvel characters. No other information has been released about the Nintendo Switch version of this Marvel action hero game. Keep an eye out for any updates on Nintendo’s official social media handles.